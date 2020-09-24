Murdock, Troy Christopher, - of Atlantic City, left this world too soon on September 18, 2020, with his sister Tany by his side. Troy was born and lived in Pleasantville until he graduated high school and moved to Philly. Troy spend many years working at Harris and The Spaghetti Factory. Troy moved back to Atlantic City and enjoyed his beachfront view, watching his stories, dancing, making people laugh, taking pictures, and being around family and friends. Troy survived by his mom Ella Murdock, sisters Coleen and Tanya Murdock, niece Erierona Washington, special friend Wilfredo, Aunt Hattie, cousin Sherry, and a host of other loving family and friends. Due to COVID, the memorial service will be at the discretion of the family.