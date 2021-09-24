Hall, Tyrone H., - 77, of Atlantic City, NJ was born to Thornton and Laura-Belle Hall on June 30, 1946, and passed away September 16, 2021. Tyrone, with the help of his mother, joined the Navy at the age of 16 shortly after the death of his father. He traveled the world, spending a lot of time in California where he became a Lakers fan and met the mother of his only child, Tracy. Throughout his life, Tyrone loved his sister, Audrey. Her sudden passing saddened him to no end. His main man, Mack Henderson and the Henderson family were always supportive of Ty and our family will never forget. We also thank Ms. Jack Harris, Maggie McNair and Roxanne Sabella. After the military, Tyrone continued serving others with his focus on transportation. For years he was involved in CETA and Manpower organizations as well as the Sands Hotel Casino as a driver. Tyrone is survived by: his daughter, Tracy Hall; three nephews, Kevin Hall, Stacy and Craig Showell; one niece, Daphne Showell; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM, Saturday, September 25, 2021, Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 24, 2021.