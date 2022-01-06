McFarland, Valerie (Newsome), - passed away on December 29th, 2021 at the age of 77. Born and raised in Chicopee Massachusetts, and graduated from Chicopee High School in 1962. She moved to New Jersey and has remained a lifelong resident of Galloway. Before retiring Valerie worked in the banking industry since the age of 17 and retired from the First National Bank of Absecon. Valerie was predeceased by her parents Iris Van Fossen and Jedd Newsome. She is survived by her sons Dan McFarland and Joe McFarland (Cindy) two stepdaughters, Kris Costello and Karin Dooner, her sister Patricia Gosselin, three grandchildren Grace, Gavin and Kara (mother Kelly Kolarski) , 6 step grandchildren, and 1 step great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any cancer charity, or rheumatoid arthritis charity. A Viewing will be held from 6pm until 8pm on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Wimberg Funeral Home 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway. A Service will follow at 8pm. A Graveside Service will be held Monday at 11am at the Germania Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 6, 2022.