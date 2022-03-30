Menu
Valerie Pfeffer
1961 - 2022
BORN
1961
DIED
2022
Pfeffer, Valerie, - 60, of Absecon, Valerie Connolly 'Val Jon', mother, artist, visionary- passed peacefully in her home on Saturday, March 26th 2022. Miss Absecon 1980 was passionate about mental health services, giving back to the community, and was a good friend of Bill W. Val studied art & graphic design at Stockton, and recently completed a program to become a recovery specialist. Val spent most of her free time creating art, working in her garden, and telling stories true and imaginary. Val is survived by her son Dalton Connolly (Joseph DiFabrizio), father Robert P. Pfeffer, brother Robert J. Pfeffer (Sherrie Pfeffer), nieces Marley Pfeffer (Parker Hope), Jennifer Laramore (Melvin Laramore), Victoria Berni (Brandon Berni). Val was predeceased by her mother Dorothy A. Pfeffer. A celebration of Valerie's life will be held at Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral home on Friday April 1st 2022 from 11am-1pm. 58 South New York Road Galloway NJ, 08205. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to NAMI (national alliance on mental illness)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 30, 2022.
