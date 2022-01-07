Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Vance Bell
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Zale Funeral Home - Stratford
712 N White Horse Pike
Stratford, NJ
Bell, Vance, - 55, of Galloway, Vance Bell 55 of Galloway NJ passed away on December 30, 2021. Coming from a large Irish family, Vance grew up in his hometown of Elizabeth, New Jersey, His parents were Victor and June Bell, both currently deceased. He enlisted into The US Army at a young age and was a member of the US Army Air-borne division. He received an Honorable Discharge. He loved God, dogs, fishing, books, playing the guitar and discussing all kinds of current events. Vance is survived by his sister Stacy Bryte of Millville and Fiance' Janet Blundi of Somers Point. We love and miss you always. Let the light of the Lord shine on you and keep you till we meet again.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Zale Funeral Home - Stratford
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Zale Funeral Home - Stratford.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.