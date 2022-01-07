Bell, Vance, - 55, of Galloway, Vance Bell 55 of Galloway NJ passed away on December 30, 2021. Coming from a large Irish family, Vance grew up in his hometown of Elizabeth, New Jersey, His parents were Victor and June Bell, both currently deceased. He enlisted into The US Army at a young age and was a member of the US Army Air-borne division. He received an Honorable Discharge. He loved God, dogs, fishing, books, playing the guitar and discussing all kinds of current events. Vance is survived by his sister Stacy Bryte of Millville and Fiance' Janet Blundi of Somers Point. We love and miss you always. Let the light of the Lord shine on you and keep you till we meet again.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 7, 2022.