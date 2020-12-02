Menu
Search
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Vanessa Burton
1966 - 2020
BORN
1966
DIED
2020
Burton, Vanessa, - 54, of Whitesboro, NJ, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was born in Cape May Court House and was a lifetime resident here. She retired as a supervisor from Woodbine Developmental Center. She was a member of Christ Gospel Love Center where she served as a missionary and on the kitchen ministry, ways and means committee, the women's ministry, and the thrift store. She was also involved with Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, reading the Bible, baking, and driving fast. Vanessa is survived by her husband of 30 years, Albert Burton; her sons, Ryan Burton and Albert "Rocky" Burton; her stepdaughters, Kieanna Saah and Kayla Brown; her mother, Isabell Wolef; her brothers, Christopher (Tara) Wolef and Randy Wolef; her six grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Christian J. Wolef; and her brothers, Charles Wolef and James Wolef. Viewing will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Christ Gospel Love Center, 2209 Route 9 South, Whitesboro. Social distancing and masks are required. Funeral service will be private at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in Household of Ruth Cemetery, Whitesboro. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Christ Gospel Love Center
2209 Route 9 South, Whitesboro, New Jersey
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
Funeral services provided by:
Radzieta Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.