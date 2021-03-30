Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Vayia Karavangelas
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
Karavangelas, Vayia, - 80, passed away on March 27, 2021 with her loving family by her side. Vayoula was born in Velvendo, Kozani Greece to John and Marianthi Zervas. In 1963, she married Asterios "Steve" Karavangelas and came to the US. Together they operated the Apollo Diner in Wildwood, NJ for 40 years and raised their family. In 2003, she retired to care for her husband Steve. She was known for her cooking and baking skills especially her baklava. She is remembered for her sweetness, kindness, and grace. She is survived by her loving and devoted children: Ellen (Ted), Maria (Steve), George (Carol) and grandchildren, Vayia, Steven, Georgia, Kryssa and Joanna; her brother George, sister Eugenia (Markos), sisters-in-law Anastasia, Anna, Sophia, brothers-in-law Kleanthi and Theodore, many relatives and friends. She is predeceased by her husband (Steve), sister Eleni, sister-in-law Theano, brothers-in-law Harry, Marko, and Gregory. The funeral service will begin at 11 am on Thursday, April 1 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 321 St.Demetrios Street, North Wildwood, NJ 08260. Viewing, 10 am to 11 am prior to the service in the church. Interment, Fairview Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Demetrios Church. The church will follow NJ State mandated Covid protocol including masks and social distancing. Regrettably, this will limit capacity in the church and the funeral service will be limited to family and other relatives. Vraim Funeral Home, Inc.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
321 St.Demetrios Street, North Wildwood, NJ
Apr
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
321 St.Demetrios Street, North Wildwood, NJ
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Condolences to the family
Anthony Di Simone
March 31, 2021
So sorry too here of Vayia passing. I worked at the Apollo back in the day and my husband Frank also did sign work for all three brothers establishments. A great family and Vi will be missed by all. RIP.
Toni McAnaney
March 31, 2021
Maria & Steve sorry to hear of the passing of Mrs. Karavangelas. Remembering our trips to the Apollo diner and seeing here there. May your mom rest in peace. God Bless your family and find comfort with the Lord
Shirley and Larry Lillo
March 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results