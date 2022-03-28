Holloway-Brooks, Venida Y., - 69, of Atlantic City, was born to Della Louise Baskerville-Holloway and Robert Anthony Holloway in Atlantic City, on July 14, 1952. She departed this life and peacefully entered the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 23, 2022.
Venida was a lifelong resident of Atlantic City where she held several different positions. Some that she enjoyed most were working at Sheldon's Shoe Store where she continued to have a relationship with the owner, Mrs. Sheldon, long after its closing. The career that she loved most was taking care of people. Venida loved taking care of her clients at Jeffries Towers, where she worked as a home health aide until she retired. Venida had a big personality and always had an encouraging word for everyone. She enjoyed laughing, dancing, sitting on her porch talking to any passerby, but what she cherished most was spending time with her family. Her children were her pride and joy. She loved them more than anything and extended that love to their friends. Her home was always open for those who needed help, advise, a shoulder to cry on, a good meal, or just in need of love. Her presence will be missed by all.
She was predeceased by her son, Sean Brooks; her parents, Della and Robert Holloway, Sr.; her stepfather, Gilbert Smith, Sr.; and her brothers, Robert and Tyrone Holloway, Sr.
Venida leaves to cherish her memories and to continue her legacy of love; her son, Michael Anthony Holloway (Erin); her daughter, Shadella Micole Holloway; and her sons, Jervone William Brooks and Dupree Lamar Holloway (Najhyla); her siblings, Byron Holloway, Anna, Darlene, Tyler, Gilbert, Jamilla and Kareem Smith, and Iesihia and Sharmella Harris; 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at New Hope Baptist Church, 704-06 Lexington Ave, Atlantic City, on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 11:00 am. Viewing will begin at 9:00 am. Burial in Atlantic City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Jennings Funeral Home, Pleasantville. For condolences, please visit www.jenningsfuneralhome.net
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 28, 2022.