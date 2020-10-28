Menu
Vera T. McNear
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
October 28, 2020
McNear, Vera T., - 93, of Woodbine, NJ fell asleep in death on October 16th, 2020 at Linwood Complete Care due to a lengthy illness. She is predeceased by her parents Oliver and Wilda Baker, her late husband of 60 years Aaron "Jack" McNear, 2 sisters, Mae Driver and Thelma Jaudon, as well as her brother Oliver Baker Jr. She is survived by her daughter Linda McNear as well as a host of nieces and nephews, "adopted" grandchildren, and spiritual brothers and sisters. She was truly loved and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020, via zoom. Condolences can be shared thru Radzieta Funeral Home www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
