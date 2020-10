McNear, Vera T., - 93, of Woodbine, NJ fell asleep in death on October 16th, 2020 at Linwood Complete Care due to a lengthy illness. She is predeceased by her parents Oliver and Wilda Baker, her late husband of 60 years Aaron "Jack" McNear, 2 sisters, Mae Driver and Thelma Jaudon, as well as her brother Oliver Baker Jr. She is survived by her daughter Linda McNear as well as a host of nieces and nephews, "adopted" grandchildren, and spiritual brothers and sisters. She was truly loved and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020, via zoom. Condolences can be shared thru Radzieta Funeral Home www.radzieta.com