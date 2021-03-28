Williams, Verneice Sally, - 87, of Atlantic City, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Chippenham Hospital in Richmond, VA. "Sis" as she was affectionately known was born in Atlantic City, and was the eldest of four children born to Christina (Overby) and Leonidas David Clark, Sr. She worked as an Institutional Attendant at Ancora Hospital in and as a Nurses Aid at Atlantic City Hospital. Sis retired from the United States Postal Service after 23 years of service. She also worked for the Unemployment Office in Atlantic City and NAFEC in Pomona. Verneice leaves to cherish her fond memories: her loving children, Kelly Johnson, Rosalind Hughes, Stanley Williams and Vincent Williams (Kay); brother, Larry Clark; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and a host of nieces; nephews; other family members and friends. Funeral services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, New Jersey, where condolences maybe left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 28, 2021.