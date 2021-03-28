Menu
Verneice Sally Williams
Williams, Verneice Sally, - 87, of Atlantic City, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Chippenham Hospital in Richmond, VA. "Sis" as she was affectionately known was born in Atlantic City, and was the eldest of four children born to Christina (Overby) and Leonidas David Clark, Sr. She worked as an Institutional Attendant at Ancora Hospital in and as a Nurses Aid at Atlantic City Hospital. Sis retired from the United States Postal Service after 23 years of service. She also worked for the Unemployment Office in Atlantic City and NAFEC in Pomona. Verneice leaves to cherish her fond memories: her loving children, Kelly Johnson, Rosalind Hughes, Stanley Williams and Vincent Williams (Kay); brother, Larry Clark; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and a host of nieces; nephews; other family members and friends. Funeral services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, New Jersey, where condolences maybe left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My dear friend & family who I will miss. God loved her best.
Wilburtha (Burt) Sharpe-Thomas
March 29, 2021
My CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY GOD BLESS THE FAMILY
Diana Ward
March 29, 2021
I am saddened to hear of the loss of your Mom. I have very fond memories of Verneice as we travelled to work in Bellmawr. I'm praying God's comfort for you all
Denise C Simon
March 29, 2021
With deepest sympathy as you remember Ms Verniece.Long time family friend.God Bless..
The Ross Family
March 28, 2021
RIH Vern. Love you!
Betty Jane Williams
March 28, 2021
Prayers and condolences to the Williams family as you mourn the transition of your Mother. Sadly I learned of your loss, she was a good person who will be missed by all who knew her. May God bless your family and grant you solace and peace in your season of sorrow. United, once again with Mom Mom & Pop Pop, may they R. I. P.
Robert K. Brown, Sr
March 28, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. May you rest in peace.
K W
Friend
March 25, 2021
