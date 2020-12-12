Smith, Vernese E. Graham, - 96, of Richland, Jersey went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 6, 2020. She was born on June 13, 1924 to the late George and Irene Rinner Graham in Kingstree, South Carolina. Upon moving to New Jersey, she attended school in Milmay and Dorothy. She later met and married the late Maurice L. Smith. Vernese was a deaconess and member of New Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Mays Landing, NJ. She is survived by three sons, Earl, William and Lawrence (Denise); two daughters, Renee Morgan (Anthony), Marcella Smith; one forever daughter-in-law, Vivian McKnight; one former son-in-law, Robert Manning; one sister, Bessie Green; one brother, Frederick Graham (Cynthia), 14 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. A pass through will be held at New Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 6755 Millville Road, Mays Landing, NJ on Tuesday, December 15 from 9-11 a.m. Service and burial will be private. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 12, 2020.