Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Vernese E. Graham Smith
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ
Smith, Vernese E. Graham, - 96, of Richland, Jersey went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 6, 2020. She was born on June 13, 1924 to the late George and Irene Rinner Graham in Kingstree, South Carolina. Upon moving to New Jersey, she attended school in Milmay and Dorothy. She later met and married the late Maurice L. Smith. Vernese was a deaconess and member of New Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Mays Landing, NJ. She is survived by three sons, Earl, William and Lawrence (Denise); two daughters, Renee Morgan (Anthony), Marcella Smith; one forever daughter-in-law, Vivian McKnight; one former son-in-law, Robert Manning; one sister, Bessie Green; one brother, Frederick Graham (Cynthia), 14 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. A pass through will be held at New Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 6755 Millville Road, Mays Landing, NJ on Tuesday, December 15 from 9-11 a.m. Service and burial will be private. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 12, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Service
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
New Mount Calvary Baptist Church
6755 Millville Road, Mays Landing, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Boakes Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My Condolences to Smith family our mom's best of friends. Wil miss her pretty smile love Bonita
Bonita McCoy/Scott
December 15, 2020
Family, We´re loving on you, thanking God for his comfort. We´ll surely see Aunt Vernese again because she isn´t lost. We know exactly where she is. Hallelujah!
Betty Graves Reynolds (Nathan)
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results