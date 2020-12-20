Menu
Veronica Chudzinski
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Woodrow Wilson High School
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Chudzinski, Veronica (Ronnie), - 91, of Linwood, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020, Veronica (Ronnie) Chudzinski, loving wife, mother of two, grandmother of four and great grandmother of four, passed away at age 91 after a short illness. Ronnie was born on Christmas Day, 1928 in Camden, NJ to Peter and Verona Kisstoth. She attended Woodrow Wilson High School in Camden and graduated in 1947. In 1948, she married Francis Munyon and spent the next 20 plus years raising their children William and Lisa. Although she and Frank were later divorced, their relationship remained amicable. Once her children were grown, she decided to continue her education and in 1976, she graduated from the Helene Fuld School of Nursing. Thereafter, she worked for many years as a nurse in ICU and maternity units of West Jersey Hospital, Voorhees, NJ. On April 14, 1984, she married Joseph Chudzinski. Together, they enjoyed a happy and active life. Joe and Ronnie loved fencing, bicycling and ballroom dancing. Ronnie especially loved her artwork. She was an accomplished and prolific artist who specialized in oils. Her many works included portraits, landscapes and still lifes. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and nothing pleased her more than spending time with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She is survived by her children, William Munyon, his wife, Denise and Lisa Ritter and her husband Tom, along with her grandchildren Kyle, Kristina, Becky and Laura and her great grandchildren, Stella, Cayden, Liam and Lena. Service arrangements will be announced at a later date due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout her life, Ronnie was a lover of animals. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Beacon Animal Rescue at BeaconAnimalRescue.org. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 20, 2020.
