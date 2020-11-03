Oquendo, Victor, - 81, of Hammonton, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at AtlantiCare Medical Center in Galloway Township. Born in Dorado, P.R. he was a resident of the Hammonton area since 1958. Before retiring he worked for Eastern Brewery and Viking Yachts. Mr. Oquendo enjoyed fishing, boating, working on cars, and gardening but what he loved the most was spending time with his family especially his great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his father, Francisco Oquendo, and his sister, Carman Oquendo. He is survived by his longtime companion, Rosa Martinez, his daughter, Victoria Oquendo - Tolbert (Gerald), his mother, Geralda Garcia, two stepchildren, Yolanda Laureano and Gustavo Torres, his grandson, Gerald Oquendo (Lauren), three great-grandchildren, Leah, Jaden, and Tyler, three brothers, Elbarito, Juan and Jose Oquendo, and two sisters, Rosa, and Emilia Oquendo. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from 9:30 AM- 11:00 AM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 124 S. First Road in Hammonton.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 3, 2020.