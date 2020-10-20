Baker-Martin, Victoria Ann, - 68, of Mays Landing, NJ passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 15, 2020, with her children and grandchildren by her side. Vicky was born on August 27, 1952, in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Carl O. Baker and Dessie E. Baker (Sidberry). She was raised in Cape May Court House, NJ, and raised her children in Mays Landing, NJ. Vicky was a long-time member of Shiloh Baptist Church, Egg Harbor City, NJ. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children whom she was so proud of and always bragged about, Dama Baker, Mychel (Avery) Francis, Rashida (Carlos) Godbold, Victoria (Timothy) Shelton, and Amos Jones. She was affectionately known as Grammy by her eighteen grandchildren and Glamma by her three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her mother, Dessie Baker (Sidberry) brother, Kim Baker, and sister, Carla Baker. Vicky retired after 30 years from Verizon where she worked as a Repair Service Clerk. The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 1:30pm to 2:30pm at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210, and a second viewing on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10am to 11am at Shiloh Baptist Church, 640 Philadelphia Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215. Masks are required. The service will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date when it is safe to celebrate Vicky's extraordinary life. Donations in Vicky's memory may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 20, 2020.