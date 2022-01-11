Boruch, Victoria Ferro, - 98, of Galloway Twp., passed peacefully in her sleep on January 8, 2022. Vicky was born and raised on Percy Street in South Philly. She never lost her sense of being part of a neighborhood with friends and family close by and her door was always open to anyone. During the Second World War, Vicky worked at the Philco Ford plant making machine parts for the military effort. It was there, in 1942, that she met the love of her life, Pete Boruch, married him and they were together until Pete passed in 2007. When not spending time with her family, and especially her great-grandchildren, Vicky enjoyed reading, crocheting, playing cards and visits to the casino. Vicky is survived by her daughter, Victoria Krwawicz (John); her son, Peter Boruch (Kathy); her grandchildren, Patricia, John, Peter and Philip; and her great-grandchildren John, Daniel, Jessica, Michael and Mikayla. She was predeceased by her parents, Patricia and Francis Ferro and was the sole survivor of her seven siblings. Funeral services and visitation will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 9:00 am to 10:30 am at Wimberg Funeral home, 211 East Great Creek Road, Galloway Township, 609-641-0001. Followed by a mass at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 146 S. Pitney Road, Galloway Township, NJ. For condolences and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimers Foundation of America and please give a salute during Sunday dinner in her memory.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 11, 2022.