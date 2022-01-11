Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Victoria Ferro Boruch
FUNERAL HOME
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road
Galloway, NJ
Boruch, Victoria Ferro, - 98, of Galloway Twp., passed peacefully in her sleep on January 8, 2022. Vicky was born and raised on Percy Street in South Philly. She never lost her sense of being part of a neighborhood with friends and family close by and her door was always open to anyone. During the Second World War, Vicky worked at the Philco Ford plant making machine parts for the military effort. It was there, in 1942, that she met the love of her life, Pete Boruch, married him and they were together until Pete passed in 2007. When not spending time with her family, and especially her great-grandchildren, Vicky enjoyed reading, crocheting, playing cards and visits to the casino. Vicky is survived by her daughter, Victoria Krwawicz (John); her son, Peter Boruch (Kathy); her grandchildren, Patricia, John, Peter and Philip; and her great-grandchildren John, Daniel, Jessica, Michael and Mikayla. She was predeceased by her parents, Patricia and Francis Ferro and was the sole survivor of her seven siblings. Funeral services and visitation will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 9:00 am to 10:30 am at Wimberg Funeral home, 211 East Great Creek Road, Galloway Township, 609-641-0001. Followed by a mass at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 146 S. Pitney Road, Galloway Township, NJ. For condolences and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimers Foundation of America and please give a salute during Sunday dinner in her memory.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway, NJ
Jan
14
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
146 S. Pitney Road, Galloway Township, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Vicki and Pete, so sorry to hear of Aunt Vicki's passing. May the Lord bring you comfort and peace. What a beautiful and loving woman.
Nick & Dawn Boruch
Family
January 20, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Terry Zabinski (Boruch).
Family
January 12, 2022
To Pete and family, I send my deepest condolences at this most difficult time. May God bless and strengthen you with each day.
Allyssa Hubbard
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results