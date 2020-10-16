Menu
Victoria Runte
Runte, Victoria, - 89, of Margate, passed away on October 8, 2020. She was a longtime Margate resident, previously of Somers Point. Victoria is predeceased by her husband, Charlie; and children, Chuckie and Arlene. She is survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Burial was private at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood- Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
