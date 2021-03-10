Menu
Vince Brunetti Sr.
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parsels Funeral Home
324 New Jersey Ave
Absecon, NJ
Brunetti, Vince, Sr., - 61, of Mays Landing, passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Born in Atlantic City, he grew up in the Chelsea section of Atlantic City, before moving and living in Mays Landing, NJ for 32 years. He was a Supervisor of Roads and Bridges for the Atlantic County Public Works in Hammonton for almost 38 years. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling, especially to Disney World, hunting, taking photos, and watching classic TV shows. Vince is predeceased by his mother, Frances Chambers Brunetti, and his father, Eugene Brunetti. He is survived by his wife, Christine; two children, Kimberly (Charles) and Vincent Brunetti Jr.; and his grandchildren, Charlie, Ethan, and Harper Martin. He's also survived by his brothers, Anthony, Nicholas, and Michael; and his sisters, Gina and Nina Brunetti. He left behind many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 1PM to 2:30PM on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A short service will be conducted at 2:00PM. Online condolences may be placed at www.parselsfh.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Parsels Funeral Home
324 New Jersey Ave, Absecon, NJ
Mar
13
Service
2:00p.m.
Parsels Funeral Home
324 New Jersey Ave, Absecon, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Parsels Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Chris I am so so sorry for your loss. I truly feel your pain.
Kathy Fenwick
March 12, 2021
Rest bro
Gina
March 12, 2021
So sorry to read of your loss, Nick and family. hugs
Sue Weiler
March 12, 2021
remember....
Gina Brunetti
March 11, 2021
You are at peace now bro, rest in the Lord!
Gina
March 11, 2021
We knew Vinny from Academy where we all worked for 17 years. Our prayers to his family RIP Vinny
Mike & CIndy Caputo
March 11, 2021
My deepest sympathy goes out to Vince family. I worked with him for 5years at SJTA. Always nice and pleasant.
Mary Ann Cooper
March 11, 2021
God Rest his Soul, Prayers for Family and Friends
Robert Loftus
March 11, 2021
I knew Vince from Academy where we both worked.So sad to hear of his passing.He was a very nice man.May he RIP.
Betty Gilbert
March 10, 2021
I am so sorry to see this. Vincent was my student in 5th grade, Our Lady Star of the Sea. He was a student that any teacher would be blessed to teach. I was married that year and asked Vincent to be one of my altar boys. I'm so happy to see he had a lovely family.
Catherine Durney Libonate
March 10, 2021
