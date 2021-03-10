Brunetti, Vince, Sr., - 61, of Mays Landing, passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Born in Atlantic City, he grew up in the Chelsea section of Atlantic City, before moving and living in Mays Landing, NJ for 32 years. He was a Supervisor of Roads and Bridges for the Atlantic County Public Works in Hammonton for almost 38 years. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling, especially to Disney World, hunting, taking photos, and watching classic TV shows. Vince is predeceased by his mother, Frances Chambers Brunetti, and his father, Eugene Brunetti. He is survived by his wife, Christine; two children, Kimberly (Charles) and Vincent Brunetti Jr.; and his grandchildren, Charlie, Ethan, and Harper Martin. He's also survived by his brothers, Anthony, Nicholas, and Michael; and his sisters, Gina and Nina Brunetti. He left behind many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 1PM to 2:30PM on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A short service will be conducted at 2:00PM. Online condolences may be placed at www.parselsfh.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 10, 2021.