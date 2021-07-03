Menu
Vincent L. Gagliardi Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Marinella Funeral Home
102 N. 3rd
Hammonton, NJ
Gagliardi, Vincent L. Sr., - 83, of Hammonton, NJ passed away Wednesday June 30, 2021 at AtlantiCare Medical Center in Galloway Twp. NJ. He was born in Philadelphia, PA and lived in Hammonton, Cherry Hill and Marlton, NJ before returning back to Hammonton. Vince grew up working for his family business, Gagliardi Construction. He also owned and operated Vince's Formal Wear in Somerdale, NJ from 1966 – 1972 and worked as a truck driver for A & P Markets before retiring from Super Fresh Grocery Store. Vince was a member of the Somerdale Lions Club. He is predeceased by parents, Frank and Anna Gagliardi, brothers Joseph and Frank Gagliardi and sister Catherine Macolino. Surviving is his loving wife Carmela "Millie" Gagliardi (nee Monzo), sons Vincent L. Gagliardi, Jr. and his wife Monique of Cherry Hill, NJ, and Christopher Gagliardi of Hammonton, NJ, and his daughter JoAnn Pizzuti and her husband Robert of Succasunna, NJ. He is the loving grandfather of Joseph III and Rachel Fichetola, Nicholas and Alyssa Silvestro and Robert, Ashley, Jennifer, Dana and Kimberly Pizzuti. Great Grandfather of Mariah, Audree and Layla Silvestro and Ellana Bruce. Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing Wednesday July 7, 2021 from 8:30 – 10:30 am at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N. Third St. Hammonton, NJ 08037. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish – St. Joseph Church, 226 French Street, Hammonton, NJ. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery 124 S. First Road Hammonton, NJ 08037. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Deborah Hospital Foundation P.O. Box 820 Browns Mills, NJ 08015 or deborahfoundation.org/donate. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jul. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Viewing
8:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Marinella Funeral Home
102 N. Third St., Hammonton, NJ
Jul
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish - St. Joseph Church
226 French Street, Hammonton, NJ
Jul
7
Burial
12:15p.m. - 12:45p.m.
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
124 S. Chew Road, Hammonton, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Marinella Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Marinella Funeral Home.
We fell in love with Vince when he was our neighbor on Shady Lane in Marlton. He was so friendly and helpful and looked out for us. He will be sorely missed.
Shirley Braver
Friend
July 5, 2021
