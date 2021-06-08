Menu
Vincent Michael Springer
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Henderson High School
FUNERAL HOME
Parsels Funeral Home
324 New Jersey Ave
Absecon, NJ
Springer, Vincent Michael (Vince), - 67, of Galloway, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 3, 2021, after a long, unwavering battle with cancer. He was born in West Chester, PA. on February 28, 1954 and graduated Henderson High School. He then worked with his brothers at Springer Roofing Company. After venturing out to San Diego for several years, he returned to the East Coast and eventually Atlantic City where he attended Casino Gaming School and started his career at Resorts International where he met his wife, Mary. Vince then went to work for the Hilton Casino where he would spend most of his career and create lifelong friendships. He went on to be part of the opening of the Revel Casino, where he remained until his illness. He enjoyed golfing, going to the mountains, and sharing stories of his many adventures out west as a young man, where he skied the Grand Tetons, lived the California lifestyle, surfing the waves and skateboarding Venice Beach. Spending time in the national parks and visiting the Ponderosa Ranch was one of his fondest memories. In their early years, he and Mary enjoyed traveling together and later, spending time with his girls on family vacations. He could strike up a conversation and have a kind word for everyone he met. If they didn't know Vince when he walked in a room, they would know him when he walked out, and he would consider them his friend. Vince is predeceased by his parents, Vincent J. and Marie A. (Schroeder) Springer. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Mary A. (Kember) Springer; daughters, Victoria G. Springer, and Alexandra M. Springer; his brothers, Joseph (Joanne) Springer, Thomas (Judith) Springer, Philip (Sandy) Springer and David (Cindy) Springer; his sister, Julie Springer McDevitt; brother, Tim Springer; uncle, Leonard and aunt, Betty Schroeder; nephews, Tom and Ed Springer; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; His brothers- in-law, Joseph (Alisa) Kember and their family and James Kember; his best friends, Joe Bronco and Tony Cournoyer; and his faithful dog Koda. A viewing will be 11AM to 1PM on Friday, June 11, 2021 followed by a short going home service immediately after at Beacon Church, 430, 6th Avenue, Galloway, NJ. The family wishes to thank his friends and PA family members who made many trips down during his last months, AtlantiCare Hospice for their tender care, and his friend, Pastor Pete for his daily visits, guiding him down the path to his eternal home with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beacon Evangelist Free Church, Galloway. Arrangements made by Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Beacon Church
430 6th Avenue, Galloway, NJ
Jun
11
Service
1:00p.m.
Beacon Church
430 6th Avenue, Galloway, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
James brown
Friend
June 10, 2021
I only Vince a few times what he did when he young, was great I did almost the same we talk about that and had a good laugh, Mary sorry for your loss. He I god hands now rip
James. Brown
Family
June 10, 2021
What a beautiful obituary, a life filled with love and adventure, a life well lived. My condolences to all the family, you will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Charlene Corby Peterson
Friend
June 8, 2021
As a former security officer at the Atlantic Club Casino, I had the pleasure of knowing Vince. I brought chips to his table games & as a dual rate supervisor & pit boss, he signed off on the paperwork & always spoke to me & we always had a nice conversation. He always treated me with respect & professional even though I was an ordinary guard. He always had a smile on his face & has shown courtesy, professionalism & a very good work ethic. He spoke highly of his family ,especially his children. His family should be very proud of him. My deepest sympathy to his family. Rest in peace Vince. You will be surely missed. Alan D. Balsam Retired security officer Atlantic Club Casino
Alan D. Balsam
Work
June 8, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Prayers & condolences to Mary & Vince's family. Worked with Mary many years ago at Resorts & ran into Vince also many years ago at Hilton cafeteria. Sleep gently Vince
Judith Scheuerman-Wyner
June 8, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with Vince as his OT from Bayada a few months back and he always had a smile on his face even if he wasn´t feeling well. Such a sweet man and my thoughts and prayers go out to his loving family. Rest In Peace Vince.
Shannon Whaley
Work
June 8, 2021
I worked with Vince for many years, had many great conversations thru the years, a truly great guy, my condolences to your family.
Neil Appel
Work
June 8, 2021
Vince was a true gentleman, always had a smile on his face. He was a pleasure to work with, one of the ones you just can't forget. Deepest condolences to the Springer family. Rest Eternal.
Stacy Morton
Work
June 8, 2021
Deepest sympathy to Mary, Torie, Allie and the rest of your family on the loss of Vince. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Dennis and Wanda Hubal
Friend
June 8, 2021
