As a former security officer at the Atlantic Club Casino, I had the pleasure of knowing Vince. I brought chips to his table games & as a dual rate supervisor & pit boss, he signed off on the paperwork & always spoke to me & we always had a nice conversation. He always treated me with respect & professional even though I was an ordinary guard. He always had a smile on his face & has shown courtesy, professionalism & a very good work ethic. He spoke highly of his family ,especially his children. His family should be very proud of him. My deepest sympathy to his family. Rest in peace Vince. You will be surely missed. Alan D. Balsam Retired security officer Atlantic Club Casino

Alan D. Balsam Work June 8, 2021