Springer, Vincent Michael (Vince), - 67, of Galloway, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 3, 2021, after a long, unwavering battle with cancer. He was born in West Chester, PA. on February 28, 1954 and graduated Henderson High School. He then worked with his brothers at Springer Roofing Company. After venturing out to San Diego for several years, he returned to the East Coast and eventually Atlantic City where he attended Casino Gaming School and started his career at Resorts International where he met his wife, Mary. Vince then went to work for the Hilton Casino where he would spend most of his career and create lifelong friendships. He went on to be part of the opening of the Revel Casino, where he remained until his illness. He enjoyed golfing, going to the mountains, and sharing stories of his many adventures out west as a young man, where he skied the Grand Tetons, lived the California lifestyle, surfing the waves and skateboarding Venice Beach. Spending time in the national parks and visiting the Ponderosa Ranch was one of his fondest memories. In their early years, he and Mary enjoyed traveling together and later, spending time with his girls on family vacations. He could strike up a conversation and have a kind word for everyone he met. If they didn't know Vince when he walked in a room, they would know him when he walked out, and he would consider them his friend. Vince is predeceased by his parents, Vincent J. and Marie A. (Schroeder) Springer. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Mary A. (Kember) Springer; daughters, Victoria G. Springer, and Alexandra M. Springer; his brothers, Joseph (Joanne) Springer, Thomas (Judith) Springer, Philip (Sandy) Springer and David (Cindy) Springer; his sister, Julie Springer McDevitt; brother, Tim Springer; uncle, Leonard and aunt, Betty Schroeder; nephews, Tom and Ed Springer; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; His brothers- in-law, Joseph (Alisa) Kember and their family and James Kember; his best friends, Joe Bronco and Tony Cournoyer; and his faithful dog Koda. A viewing will be 11AM to 1PM on Friday, June 11, 2021 followed by a short going home service immediately after at Beacon Church, 430, 6th Avenue, Galloway, NJ. The family wishes to thank his friends and PA family members who made many trips down during his last months, AtlantiCare Hospice for their tender care, and his friend, Pastor Pete for his daily visits, guiding him down the path to his eternal home with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beacon Evangelist Free Church, Galloway. Arrangements made by Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 8, 2021.