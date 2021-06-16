Suriano, Vincenzo, - 89, of Egg Harbor City, passed away peacefully on June 13th, 2021. Vincenzo, born in Italy, traveled to Argentina where he met his wife, Maria and both came to America. Starting his family from very little, Vincenzo worked as a tailor for the duration of his life in South Jersey. Vincenzo started working in Atlantic City as a tailor for Bally's casino and retired from the Taj Mahal. Vincenzo's perfection for his work made it possible to fit suits to many famous celebrities, including Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Tony Bennett, Mike Tyson, and many more. He was a custom tailor for Macy's department stores where they delivered work to his own place of business, located in Egg Harbor City, Vincenzo's Tailoring, along with his own clothing factory located on Chicago Avenue. He then later went into business with Schultz tailoring. His hard work, legacy, and memories carry on with his family. Vincenzo is predeceased by his wife, Maria Suriano. He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Suriano (Nicholas Favoretto); son Daniel Suriano (Joanne), Enzo Suriano (Claudia); four grandchildren, Gabrielle Eckert, Drew Suriano, Joshua Suriano, Sebastiano Suriano, and Adriano Suriano. Join us in celebration of Vincenzo's life on Thursday, June 17th from 10:00-10:45 at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Avenue, Egg Harbor City, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial located at St. Nicholas Church, 525 St. Louis Avenue, Egg Harbor City starting at 11:00am. Burial to follow. To leave a condolence or memory for the family, please visit www.wimbergfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements under the care of Wimberg Funeral Home, Egg Harbor City, NJ.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 16, 2021.