Page-Chappell, Violet Betty, - 89, of Pleasantville, died on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at her granddaughter's home, surrounded by those who loved her most. She was born in Atlantic City New Jersey to the late Corporal Joshua Page & Viola Turner-Page on 11/26/1930. She moved to Pleasantville, NJ in 1963. Violet attended Indiana Avenue School and also graduated from Atlantic City High School. Violet furthered her education in business and graduated from New Jersey College of Commerce, and American Institute of Banking School. She worked at Atlantic City Electric Company as a Senior Accounting Clerk, retiring in 1993. In 1996, she worked part-time for Holy Redeemer Visiting Nursing Association, as a Rehab. Service Coordinator. Violet served as a longstanding member and past President of the NAACP (Mainland Chapter), in addition to functioning in the capacity as a treasurer, dedicating her time to defending the rights and improving the lives of the residents in Atlantic County, New Jersey. Be It Known That Violet received Christian Baptism on August 18, 1991, at New Hope Baptist Church, and loved serving the Lord. Violet has received many certificates of acknowledgment for her community service, received recognition from Father Flanagan's Boys' Home, in addition to avid Pleasantville Board of Education participant. She leaves to mourn, her Loving spouse McRistch D. Chappell Sr, Daughter Renee Latham, Granddaughter Jenee Skinner-Hamler (Cliff), Great Granddaughter Kayla Hamler, Great Grandson Cliff T. Hamler Jr., Nephews Martin Johnson (Pat), Wayne Page (Nina), Jerome Page (Celeste) and predeceased by her brother Joshua Page Jr and her nephew Tyrone Page, in addition to a host of other relatives. A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 11-12pm with a 12pm memorial service at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road in Northfield. A graveside burial will follow at Atlantic City Cemetery, in Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 23, 2020.