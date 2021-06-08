Caccioppoli, Virginia Doris (Rackoski), - 80, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2021. Ginger, a lifelong resident of Mays Landing, was born on March 5, 1941. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Doris (Ravell) Rackoski. Ginger retired in 2006 from the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office/Justice facility with 33 years of service. She enjoyed crafting and her children will cherish her many creative crafts. She is survived by daughters Karen Sharpe (Jeff), Sherri Giberson (George). Grandchildren Brian Sharpe (Alli), Melissa Howell (Brett), and Ashley Freas (Dan). Great-Granddaughters Aubri Freas and Brooke Howell. Twin brother Edward Rackoski, and beloved other relatives Donna Figueroa, Catherine, Lisa, and JP Caccioppoli. And many other family and friends. A service to celebrate Ginger's life will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 with a viewing from 10:00 AM - 12:00 noon followed by a service at 12 noon, at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Mays Landing. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 8, 2021.