Virginia Doris Caccioppoli
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ
Caccioppoli, Virginia Doris (Rackoski), - 80, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2021. Ginger, a lifelong resident of Mays Landing, was born on March 5, 1941. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Doris (Ravell) Rackoski. Ginger retired in 2006 from the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office/Justice facility with 33 years of service. She enjoyed crafting and her children will cherish her many creative crafts. She is survived by daughters Karen Sharpe (Jeff), Sherri Giberson (George). Grandchildren Brian Sharpe (Alli), Melissa Howell (Brett), and Ashley Freas (Dan). Great-Granddaughters Aubri Freas and Brooke Howell. Twin brother Edward Rackoski, and beloved other relatives Donna Figueroa, Catherine, Lisa, and JP Caccioppoli. And many other family and friends. A service to celebrate Ginger's life will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 with a viewing from 10:00 AM - 12:00 noon followed by a service at 12 noon, at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Mays Landing. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St, Mays Landing, NJ
Jun
11
Service
12:00p.m.
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St, Mays Landing, NJ
Ginger´s Mother, Doris was one of my closest cousins. I pray that God will ease the ache in all the hearts of Ginger´s family and her brother Eddie.
Arian RaVell Bredemus
June 11, 2021
Sherri, so very sorry to hear of your loss. Ginger was an awesome person who touched everyone who knew her. She will be sorely missed! My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Darren
June 11, 2021
May your memories both comfort and soothe you during this difficult time.
Sylvia Thomas
Friend
June 11, 2021
Sherrie..... I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your mama!!! She was one of the best people I've ever had the pleasure to work with! Wishing you peace in your heart at this time and the strength to manage the road ahead
Deb Bille
Work
June 11, 2021
So sorry to hear about Ginger :( She was such a great lady! I always enjoyed when she was around! She had alot of spunk, life and such a contagious happy personality! She will be missed. Sending hugs and prayers at this time of loss for everyone in your family.
Beth Wanco-Fursin
Friend
June 10, 2021
