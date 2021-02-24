Feehan, Virginia Anne "Nanny", - 72, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully at the AtlantiCare Regional Mainland Campus on February 22, 2021 after fighting a fierce battle with Covid. Virginia was born on December 19, 1948 in Philadelphia, PA to Joseph and Virginia Feehan. Her family moved to Atlantic City in 1965. She got her first job at Spencer Gifts engraving names on wallets. She often bragged about being the fastest engraver. In 1972, she started working for the Atlantic City Post Office as a clerk where she made countless friendships and memories. She retired from the Post Office after 30 years of service. Some of her best moments were spent at the Sands Casino in Atlantic City, where her love for gambling began. When the Sands closed, she was forced to find a new home away from home. She settled at Resorts, where they always had a seat waiting for her at her favorite Wicked Winnings slot machine. Virginia and her daughter Karen were more than mother and daughter, they were best friends. It was always just the two of them until Karen gave her the most beautiful gift, two grandchildren. She was set out to win 'Nanny of the year' as she spent countless hours with her grandson, Alex, at Pokémon tournaments and watching her granddaughter, Amanda, put on living room dance performances. Nanny was present for all their important milestones and never failed to be their biggest fan. Virginia was predeceased by her father Joseph, mother Virginia, brothers Thomas and Joseph, and sisters Lori and Sharon. She is survived by her daughter Karen Swankoski, beloved grandchildren Alex and Amanda, sisters Kathy (Jeff), Lynne (Skip), Joan, Donna (predeceased by Tim), a large number of extended family members and countless friends who will all miss her deeply. A viewing will be held Friday, February 26th from 11am-1pm followed by a service at the Adams-Perfect funeral Home, 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ. A private burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
(or slot machine) on her behalf.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 24, 2021.