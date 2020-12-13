Susie and Family....I am so sorry to hear of your mom's passing. We have known each other since day of birth. Your mom and my mom were wonders of the world. Oh, what stories we have to tell. Now God can have them and take care of them. Please take care, be safe, and God Bless You All.....Love, Ruthie Myers Jones, formerly from Farmington, N.J., now Winter Haven, Fl.

Ruth Myers Jones December 21, 2020