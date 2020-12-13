Herold-Strickland, Virginia A. (nee Trueland), - 92, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. She was born to the late Nellie G. Trueland – Dunlavey and late Howard E. Trueland on October 20, 1928. Virginia had 92 full years of a life well lived. She enjoyed spending time in her home on the Great Egg Harbor River in Mays Landing, NJ. She was very caring and nurturing and enjoyed all of nature. Her greatest love of all was her family. Virginia is predeceased by her loving daughter Patricia A. Couchoud (John) and her husband David E. Strickland and (ex-husband) Paul C. Herold. Virginia will be forever loved and cherished by her children Susan J. Portscher (Larry), Paul J. Herold (Colleen), Thomas E. Herold, Dennis H. Herold, and her loving sister Nancy Ina Dunlavey. She will be warmly remembered and missed by her 14 grandchildren and her 19 great-grandchildren. Private Burial Services at Union Cemetery in Mays Landing, NJ will be held at a future date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Atlantic County Humane Society in her memory would be most appreciated, as Virginia loved to care for all animals in need. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home, Williamstown. Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2020.