Virginia Knoeller Miller
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
Miller, Virginia (nee) Knoeller, - 91, of Smithville, New Jersey was called home to be with the Lord on November 29, 2020. Born on April 3, 1929, to her late parents Fredrick and Edith Knoeller. Virginia is predeceased by her loving husband, John; daughter, Cynthia; son, Johnny; grandson, Kenny Miller; and granddaughter, Kellie Felker. Virginia was a loving and devoted mother to her children, Virginia Larrea of Smithville, Ken Miller (Peg) of EHT, and Darlene Abbruscato (John) of Linwood. She will be lovingly remembered by her 14 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 10-11am with an 11am service at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road in Northfield. Burial will be held at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225
Dec
4
Service
11:00a.m.
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225
Funeral services provided by:
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
