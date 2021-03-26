LAIRD, VIRGINIA K., (NEE ALVERSON), - 74, of Port Republic, passed away at home on March 21, 2021, surrounded by loved ones, after courageously battling Parkinson's disease for 27 years. Ginni was born and raised in Middletown, NJ. She went on to earn her B.A. in Education from Trenton State College in 1968, as well as her M.A. from Mary Grove College. While at Trenton State, she was a proud Theta Phi sister and met her loving husband of 52 years, Frank. Ginni and Frank married shortly after college and moved to Long Beach Island, where they started a family and enjoyed being a part of the island community. A few years later, they bought land in Port Republic and built their forever home. Ginni loved Port Republic and felt lucky to live in such a beautiful town steeped in history. She was on the Planning and Zoning boards, as well as numerous other committees in town. Ginni was an outstanding educator. She taught at several institutions over her 20-year career; Taylor Business Institute, Greenbank Elementary School, and Galloway Twp. Middle School. She received the award for Educator of the Year in Galloway Twp. She was an active member of the Alpha Delta Kappa Educational Sorority. An amazing listener, Ginni always went above and beyond to help those in need. She was a lifelong proponent of equality and tolerance. As a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan, she felt it was important to watch as many games as possible--because her teams needed her! Ginni was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and a true friend to anyone that knew her. She loved reading and sharing perspectives with her book club, spent countless hours in her garden, traveled extensively with Frank and her family, adored celebrating the holidays, and made sure that everyone she knew felt special on their birthdays. GG, as she was known to her grandchildren, could always be found at her children's and later her grandchildren's sporting events, concerts, and activities. She was their number one fan. She was often fashionably late, but this was due to the fact that she felt it was important to make the right "fashion statement." GG will be dearly missed, but her grace, dignity, and fierce determination in the face of adversity will be a legacy that lives on and inspires all that were blessed enough to know her. She taught us all how to truly make every day count. She is predeceased by her parents James and Evelyn Alverson. Ginni will be forever cherished by her husband, Frank Laird; her children, Shannon (Barry) Goff and Sean (Lynne) Laird; her brother, James (Gail) Alverson; her four grandchildren, Olivia, Savannah, Matthew, and Gianna; as well as numerous dear friends and extended family members. The family would also like to express their gratitude for her extraordinary caregivers, Bea and Vivian. A celebration of life will be held to honor Virginia at a later date. At the request of her family, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
