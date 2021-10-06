Menu
Virginia R. Pugliese
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home - Galloway
58 South New York Road
Galloway, NJ
Pugliese, Virginia R., - 86, of Absecon, passed away peacefully at the Atlantic City hospital surrounded by her family. She worked in the medical field as a nurse. Virginia is predeceased by her husband Leonard Sr. of sixty years and by her parents Joseph and Mary Lanza and daughter in law Lori. She has four children Leonard Jr. (Joan), Kathy (John) Chambers, Joseph (Lisa), Mark (Karen). Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 17 Great Grandchildren, her sister Angie Jacobs (John) and Brother Joseph Lanza (Ginger) and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 11:00 am to 1: 00 pm at Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home 58 S. New York Rd Galloway. Burial will follow at Laurel Memorial Park cemetery.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home, Inc. - Galloway
58 South New York Road, Galloway, NJ
Oct
9
Funeral service
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home, Inc. - Galloway
58 South New York Road, Galloway, NJ
Oct
9
Burial
1:45p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery
2301 English Creek Ave, Egg Harbor, NJ
Love, prayers and hugs to Kathy & John and the whole Pugliese family. You are all in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Love Jeannie, Steve and girls
The Bell Family
Friend
October 8, 2021
RIP always a sweet person .Condolences to the family.
Larry and marcia smith
Other
October 6, 2021
The Endo Crew with LOVE
October 6, 2021
My heartfelt prayers and condolences to you and your family... Love you Kathy. Sending hugs
Fenton Groff
Friend
October 6, 2021
