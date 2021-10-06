Pugliese, Virginia R., - 86, of Absecon, passed away peacefully at the Atlantic City hospital surrounded by her family. She worked in the medical field as a nurse. Virginia is predeceased by her husband Leonard Sr. of sixty years and by her parents Joseph and Mary Lanza and daughter in law Lori. She has four children Leonard Jr. (Joan), Kathy (John) Chambers, Joseph (Lisa), Mark (Karen). Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 17 Great Grandchildren, her sister Angie Jacobs (John) and Brother Joseph Lanza (Ginger) and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 11:00 am to 1: 00 pm at Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home 58 S. New York Rd Galloway. Burial will follow at Laurel Memorial Park cemetery.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2021.