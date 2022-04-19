Cavallaro, Vito Frank, - 81, of West Chester, PA, formerly of Absecon, NJ passed away April 17, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. Born March 13, 1941 in Staten Island, NY, he was a son of the late Frank and Mary (nee Longo) Cavallaro. Vito was a 1958 graduate of McKee High School and then served honorably in the U.S. Army, in Berlin, between 1961 and 1963. He worked for Thom McAn for over 20 years and then worked in Atlantic City for the Trump Organization from 1984 to 1999, retiring to West Chester, PA in 2014. Vito enjoyed traveling, including to South Africa, Alaska, and Europe. He was an excellent cook and spent many days fishing, crabbing and clamming in the back bays of Atlantic City. He was known for his crazy socks, his love of puzzles and model trains. He will be dearly missed. He was the beloved husband of 56 years of Barbara Jean (nee Hallstrom) Cavallaro; loving father of Cullen Cavallaro (Carol Matthews) and Troy Cavallaro (Kristin Berg); adoring grandfather of Alexandria, Riley, Olivia, Lily, and Jackson; and dear brother of Elvira Cody. He was predeceased by his three sisters Barbara Szulecki, Connie Pappalardo and Nancy Appignana. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing 10:30 to 11:30 AM, Thursday, April 21, 2022 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, followed by his Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society
, 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 19, 2022.