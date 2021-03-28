Menu
Vito Perricci
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd.
Linwood, NJ
Perricci, Vito, - beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on March 20, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Giulia Perricci, sons Mario Perricci and Angelo Perricci, granddaughters Giuliana Perricci and Vita Perricci and grandsons Marco Algarin and Antonio Algarin. Vito was born in Bari, Italy, in 1948. In 1965 he left Italy to pursue his dream of traveling abroad, which led him to work the kitchens of Switzerland and Germany, where he trained to become a Master Chef. After crossing Europe he also lived and worked in Bermuda, Atlanta and Miami before he and Giulia settled in South Jersey, where he was invited to take a position as Head Chef at Capriccio when Resorts opened its doors in Atlantic City in 1978. A decade later, Vito and Giulia set out on their own to open Via Mare in Avalon, which the Perricci family owns and operates to this day. Vito and Giulia enjoyed traveling abroad, visiting family in Italy and exploring Europe and the Caribbean every winter. When they were not traveling they also enjoyed entertaining friends and taking in everything that their new home has to offer, from a night in Atlantic City to a day at the farms in Hammonton. Vito will be remembered for his cuisine by many. To those who were close to him, he will also be remembered for his unmatched energy and love of life, friends and family. All will miss him dearly. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 30, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held at Maris Stella Church, 50th Street in Avalon on March 31, at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd., Linwood, NJ
Mar
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Maris Stella Church
50th Street, Avalon , NJ
Funeral services provided by:
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Giulia and Family, My husband and I were so saddened to learn of your beloved husband/father/grandfather´s passing. Both Vito and you achieved so much together and made Avalon a better place. Our sincerest condolences to you and your family. May the many wonderful memories forever live on and give you comfort. Strength to all.
Cynthia and Michael Fisher
April 12, 2021
Giulia, Mario, Angelo and Family I am so deeply sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Be Healed by wonderful, beautiful memories , till you all meet again God Bless
Holly Stone
April 1, 2021
Holly Stone-Cosenza Family
April 1, 2021
Very sorry to read of Vito's passing. I worked with him at Resorts in 1989 and he was a wonderful chef, and an even more wonderful person. Always a smile on his face. Condolences to his family.
Roseanne
March 31, 2021
Giulia, We are deeply sorry for the loss of you dear husband. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this sad and difficult time. Vito will be greatly missed and remembered by all who have had the privilege to meet him.
The Alberici Family
March 31, 2021
Dear Giulia and family, We are so sorry for the loss of your Vito. He will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers to you all. Love, Ulli & Wendy
Ulrich & Wendy Lohs
March 29, 2021
Julia. Our prayers go out to you and the boys. Vito was an wonderful person and chef. He taught his boys well and they will carry on his tradition. I will miss seeing him in the kitchen. Stay strong. Our prayers are with you and your family.
Tony and Maria franzoni
March 28, 2021
Giulia, Mario, Angelo and Family: Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time of loss. Be healed by the wonderful memories.
Paul Sarmousakis & Joan Meade
March 28, 2021
Giulia my prayers are with you and your family at time of loss. Be strong. Bob Ashman
Bob Ashman
March 28, 2021
