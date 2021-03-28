Perricci, Vito, - beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on March 20, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Giulia Perricci, sons Mario Perricci and Angelo Perricci, granddaughters Giuliana Perricci and Vita Perricci and grandsons Marco Algarin and Antonio Algarin. Vito was born in Bari, Italy, in 1948. In 1965 he left Italy to pursue his dream of traveling abroad, which led him to work the kitchens of Switzerland and Germany, where he trained to become a Master Chef. After crossing Europe he also lived and worked in Bermuda, Atlanta and Miami before he and Giulia settled in South Jersey, where he was invited to take a position as Head Chef at Capriccio when Resorts opened its doors in Atlantic City in 1978. A decade later, Vito and Giulia set out on their own to open Via Mare in Avalon, which the Perricci family owns and operates to this day. Vito and Giulia enjoyed traveling abroad, visiting family in Italy and exploring Europe and the Caribbean every winter. When they were not traveling they also enjoyed entertaining friends and taking in everything that their new home has to offer, from a night in Atlantic City to a day at the farms in Hammonton. Vito will be remembered for his cuisine by many. To those who were close to him, he will also be remembered for his unmatched energy and love of life, friends and family. All will miss him dearly. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 30, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held at Maris Stella Church, 50th Street in Avalon on March 31, at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 28, 2021.