Wade C. Anastor
ABOUT
Vineland High School
FUNERAL HOME
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ
Anastor, Wade C., - 69, of Vineland, passed away at home on Sunday June 20, 2021. Wade was born and raised in Vineland. He was the son of the late Nicholas Charles Anastor and Mary (Wade) Anastor. Wade was a graduate of Vineland High School ('70), Gettysburg College ('74), and Rowan University ('82). Wade first served as a science teacher in both Deptford Township Schools and Vineland Public Schools before serving as a Supervisor for Science and Music in Vineland Public Schools for 31 years. After retiring, he served as a Deputy Fire Marshall for the City of Vineland Fire Department for 10 years. He also served as an Adjunct Instructor and ACES Grant workshop leader for Rowan University from 2011 to 2012. Wade is survived by his wife, Susan (Prescott) Anastor, daughter Laura Anastor-Walters and husband Justin Walters, and son Andrew Anastor and wife Brittany (Bahooshian), grandchildren Emelia and Conrad Walters, and Warren Anastor, as well as a cousin, Herbert Anastor and wife Terri. Relatives & friends will be received on Saturday June 26th from 11:00-12:30 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd, Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 12:30 PM. Burial will follow in the Siloam Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Lloyd Ronchetti Scholarship Fund, Vineland F.D. C/O Chris Williams, 110 N. 4th St., Vineland, NJ 08360N.J. Fireman's Home, 565 Lathrop Ave., Boonton, NJ 07005, the Gift of Life Donor Program, 401, N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123 or the Food Bank at the First United Methodist Church, 700 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, NJ 08360. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd, Vineland, NJ
Jun
26
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd, Vineland, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Pancoast Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Spent time with Wade learning how to better teach Science. Always patient and helpful and kind. He will be remembered for being such an important part of my teaching career. So sorry for your loss.
Laura Taylor
Work
June 29, 2021
Sue So sorry for the loss of your husband. Praying for you and the family. I remember so much of you and your husband. I do miss the old neighborhood. He did so much for everyone.
Julia Pacitto
Other
June 28, 2021
I knew Wade as a student and as a professional. Very sorry to hear of his passing. I only have the highest praise for him in education and personal life. It was an honor to have him as a student and friend.
Robert Marcini
School
June 25, 2021
I am sorry for your loss. Wade was an incredible educator. My prayers are with you and your family.
April Stevenson-Kinder
Work
June 24, 2021
We are so sorry for your sudden loss. Wade was a good friend to my father, Ralph and my brother. He was always willing to help out whenever he could. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Virginia and Dale Carr
Friend
June 23, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to his family. He was my 7th Grade science teacher at Landis and my mother's Supervisor at the BOE. He never failed to say hi and talk with me when I worked at the building next door. Such a beautiful soul that will be heartfully missed.
Marnie Pagano
School
June 23, 2021
Sue I am so sorry for your loss.I so enjoyed working with Wade. He always encouraged us to try everything and supported our path! We certainly liked driving him a little crazy! My prayers and thoughts are with you and the kids.
Maureen B
Work
June 23, 2021
So sorry for your loss, our prayers are with you and your family
Carlos & Sylvia Villar
Friend
June 22, 2021
