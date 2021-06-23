Anastor, Wade C., - 69, of Vineland, passed away at home on Sunday June 20, 2021. Wade was born and raised in Vineland. He was the son of the late Nicholas Charles Anastor and Mary (Wade) Anastor. Wade was a graduate of Vineland High School ('70), Gettysburg College ('74), and Rowan University ('82). Wade first served as a science teacher in both Deptford Township Schools and Vineland Public Schools before serving as a Supervisor for Science and Music in Vineland Public Schools for 31 years. After retiring, he served as a Deputy Fire Marshall for the City of Vineland Fire Department for 10 years. He also served as an Adjunct Instructor and ACES Grant workshop leader for Rowan University from 2011 to 2012. Wade is survived by his wife, Susan (Prescott) Anastor, daughter Laura Anastor-Walters and husband Justin Walters, and son Andrew Anastor and wife Brittany (Bahooshian), grandchildren Emelia and Conrad Walters, and Warren Anastor, as well as a cousin, Herbert Anastor and wife Terri. Relatives & friends will be received on Saturday June 26th from 11:00-12:30 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd, Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 12:30 PM. Burial will follow in the Siloam Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Lloyd Ronchetti Scholarship Fund, Vineland F.D. C/O Chris Williams, 110 N. 4th St., Vineland, NJ 08360N.J. Fireman's Home, 565 Lathrop Ave., Boonton, NJ 07005, the Gift of Life Donor Program, 401, N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123 or the Food Bank at the First United Methodist Church, 700 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, NJ 08360. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 23, 2021.