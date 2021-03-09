Menu
Walid Khalalin Jones Sr.
Jones, Walid Khalalin, Sr., - of Mays Landing, departed this life unexpectedly on February 27, 2021. Wally leaves to cherish: his loving wife, Karyn Jones; mother, Patricia Jones; sisters, Zalekia Jones-Blunt (Courtney); and Ulema Jones; one son, Walid Jones Jr.; three daughters, Waleyia, E'monie, and E'nijah Jones; two grandsons, Zakhi Ridley and Tariq Smith; and a host of family, close friends, and Lakers family. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, March 9, at 2:45pm at Lincoln Memorial Park, Mays Landing. condolences:www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Graveside service
2:45p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Park, Mays Landing
NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God continue to bless and comfort you. I truly miss Walid's presence in the neighborhood!
Ms, Kitty
March 3, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during these difficult times! May God bless!
Miss Kitty
April 17, 2021
We Love You So Much Walid Jonesy
Ulema Jones
March 10, 2021
With Deepest Sympathy.
MARIBEL
March 9, 2021
