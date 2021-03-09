Jones, Walid Khalalin, Sr., - of Mays Landing, departed this life unexpectedly on February 27, 2021. Wally leaves to cherish: his loving wife, Karyn Jones; mother, Patricia Jones; sisters, Zalekia Jones-Blunt (Courtney); and Ulema Jones; one son, Walid Jones Jr.; three daughters, Waleyia, E'monie, and E'nijah Jones; two grandsons, Zakhi Ridley and Tariq Smith; and a host of family, close friends, and Lakers family. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, March 9, at 2:45pm at Lincoln Memorial Park, Mays Landing. condolences:www.boakesfuneralhome.com



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 9, 2021.