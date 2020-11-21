Jourdan, Walter E., - 80, of Barnegat, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Born in Newark, he was the son of the late Edward and Laura Mildred (Dambach) Jourdan. Walter lived in Belleville before coming to Barnegat in 2006 and was a custodian with the Verona Board of Education before retiring. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving aboard the destroyer USS Goodrich (DDR-831). He was also a member of American Legion Post 166 in Lakewood, Copestone Lodge #108 F & A.M. in Kearny, and the Brick Township Elks Lodge #2151. Walter is survived by his son Marc Jourdan and wife, Jennifer, his sister, Joyce Patton, and his longtime companion, Roseanne "Cookie" Glaser. Visitors will be received at the S.W. Brown & Son Funeral Home, 267 Centre St. Nutley on Sunday, November 22 from 3-5 pm. Burial will follow on Monday at Crest Haven Memorial Park in Clifton at 11:30 am.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 21, 2020.