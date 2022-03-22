Jenigen, Walter Richard, Sr., - 82, of Okeechobee, Florida on March 6, 2022. He was born in Winthrop, Massachusetts on December 13, 1939. He grew up in Egg Harbor City and attended Egg Harbor City High School graduating in 1958. He then proudly served our country in the United States Army before making his home in Mullica Township to raise his family. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and coaching baseball and football for Egg Harbor City Crusaders. He was most proud of his little league baseball team Western Auto. One of his favorite memories was just hanging out at the Markowitz shop with his uncles. Walter moved to Florida in 1980 before making his home in Okeechobee in 1989. Walter retired from teaching at Eckerd Youth Development Center in Okeechobee in 2001. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter A. Jenigen and Helen (Markowitz) Blumer; his grandson, Michael Baumgarten; and great-granddaughter, Taylor Baumgarten. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen; his daughter, Debra (Joseph) Baumgarten; his sons, Walter (Patti) Jenigen, Edward (Lisa) Jenigen and Sean Jenigen; his seven grandchildren; his 10 great-grandchildren; his numerous cousins and his dog, Peanut. A gathering will be held on Saturday, March 26 from 10am to 11am with a service at 11 am at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. Interment will follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. For condolences and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 22, 2022.