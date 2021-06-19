Miller, Walter R., - 86, of Mays Landing, born in Dillonvale, Ohio, passed away peacefully on June 13th. Walter, known as "Woodie" to his family and friends, is predeceased by his parents Walter and Mary Miller, his sister Cecelia, and his grandson Danny. He leaves behind two sisters, Joyce and Dee, his two children Dave (Stacie) and Shelly (Mike), along with two granddaughters Linsie and Katrina, and three great-grandchildren Charlie, Payton and Stella. Woodie was a well-known teacher and football coach at Weirton Madonna H.S., where his teams captured multiple state championships. Woodie loved to spend time with his family and enjoyed walking, especially with his buddy Me-She. If a sporting event was on TV, Woodie loved to watch and sometimes yelled encouragement, especially if it involved his beloved West Virginia Mountaineers. Woodie had an outgoing personality, a beautiful smile and loved to engage in conversation. He will be remembered for his story telling, along with his ability to tell a raunchy joke, to anyone he met. His last few years, though difficult, were spent in New Jersey with his loving daughter Shelly and her husband Mike, who cared for him unconditionally. They made sure all his daily needs were met, while still maintaining Woodie's dignity. Woodie was blessed to have spent the last few years of his life surrounded by Shelly and Mike. Our family would like to thank Serenity Hospice for the outstanding and compassionate care that Woodie received in his final weeks (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 19, 2021.