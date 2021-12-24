Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Warren Andre Carmichael
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd.
Linwood, NJ
CARMICHAEL, WARREN ANDRE, - 63, of Pleasantville, NJ, formerly of Philadelphia, PA, went home peacefully to be with the Lord on December 18, 2021. Born January 16, 1958, Warren was educated in the Buena Regional School District and graduated class of 1976 from Buena Regional High School. Warren served our country in the United States Air Force as a Munitions Supply Specialist and was awarded the Air Force Longevity Service Award. He was honorably discharged in 1981 with the rank of sergeant. Shortly after, Warren began a long and successful career in the casino/gaming industry and was last employed at the Golden Nugget Atlantic City Hotel, Casino & Marina in Atlantic City, NJ. Warren is predeceased by mother, Nancy M. Carmichael-Fisher, father, William W. Fisher, Jr., sisters Rosetta Mays, Joyce Holliday, Delores Robinson, and former spouse Debra Carmichael. He leaves to cherish his memories, daughter Karla Banks of Pleasantville, son Kevin (Shireen) Carmichael of Egg Harbor City, sister M. Denise Jackson, grandchildren Kayori Carmichael, Kevin Carmichael II, Jasmine Banks, special friend Karen Conner, and a host of loving relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 28th from 11am-12pm, followed by a service at 12pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ. Interment with Military Honors will follow at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
George H. Wimberg Funeral Home
1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ
Dec
28
Service
12:00p.m.
George H. Wimberg Funeral Home
1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
He was a good friend we grew up together I will miss him
Louis Evans
December 28, 2021
My Condolences on the loss of OUR LOVED ONE. U fought a Strong Battle Bro!! A GREAT SMILE and a Better LAUGH CRAPS-CLASSMATES 4EVER REST IN PARADISE
Charles Mills
December 28, 2021
Dear family. Our deepest sympathy in the loss of Dear Warren. Our families were very close as neighbors for years. My children were his school mates at Buena. Prayfully, Miss Dee, Randy, Denice, Mark Evans.
Miss Dee Evans
December 28, 2021
Karen
December 27, 2021
Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal. Sorry to hear of the passing of my classmate Warren. My deepest condolences to the family
Bernadette McGruder
School
December 26, 2021
So sorry to hear of the passing of my classmate, sending condolences to your entire family. R.I.P. Warren.
Michelle Easley
School
December 24, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Louis Kanter
Work
December 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results