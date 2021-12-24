CARMICHAEL, WARREN ANDRE, - 63, of Pleasantville, NJ, formerly of Philadelphia, PA, went home peacefully to be with the Lord on December 18, 2021. Born January 16, 1958, Warren was educated in the Buena Regional School District and graduated class of 1976 from Buena Regional High School. Warren served our country in the United States Air Force as a Munitions Supply Specialist and was awarded the Air Force Longevity Service Award. He was honorably discharged in 1981 with the rank of sergeant. Shortly after, Warren began a long and successful career in the casino/gaming industry and was last employed at the Golden Nugget Atlantic City Hotel, Casino & Marina in Atlantic City, NJ. Warren is predeceased by mother, Nancy M. Carmichael-Fisher, father, William W. Fisher, Jr., sisters Rosetta Mays, Joyce Holliday, Delores Robinson, and former spouse Debra Carmichael. He leaves to cherish his memories, daughter Karla Banks of Pleasantville, son Kevin (Shireen) Carmichael of Egg Harbor City, sister M. Denise Jackson, grandchildren Kayori Carmichael, Kevin Carmichael II, Jasmine Banks, special friend Karen Conner, and a host of loving relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 28th from 11am-12pm, followed by a service at 12pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ. Interment with Military Honors will follow at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 24, 2021.