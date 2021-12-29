Hepp, Warren E., - 97, of New York City, passed away on December 25, 2021. He was born on November 28, 1924 to Charles and Emma (Cook) in Philadelphia, PA. He was raised in Atlantic City, N.J. Warren was a proud veteran of the US Navy, having served aboard a destroyer escort in World War Two. Following the war, he began a long career as a commercial printer. Warren was a kind, gentle and entertaining man. He loved his family, friends, music and his property in the Catskill Mountains. Warren is survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews and loved ones who will miss him dearly. Services are entrusted to the care of Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Avenue, Northfield N.J. The funeral services will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022. Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing at 10:00 AM followed by a service at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. He will be interred at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor. In lieu of flowers, Warren's family would like to suggest a donation be made to the Wounded Warriors
Project in his memory. To share your fondest memory of Warren please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 29, 2021.