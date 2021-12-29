Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Warren E. Hepp
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home
228 Infield Avenue
Northfield, NJ
Hepp, Warren E., - 97, of New York City, passed away on December 25, 2021. He was born on November 28, 1924 to Charles and Emma (Cook) in Philadelphia, PA. He was raised in Atlantic City, N.J. Warren was a proud veteran of the US Navy, having served aboard a destroyer escort in World War Two. Following the war, he began a long career as a commercial printer. Warren was a kind, gentle and entertaining man. He loved his family, friends, music and his property in the Catskill Mountains. Warren is survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews and loved ones who will miss him dearly. Services are entrusted to the care of Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Avenue, Northfield N.J. The funeral services will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022. Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing at 10:00 AM followed by a service at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. He will be interred at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor. In lieu of flowers, Warren's family would like to suggest a donation be made to the Wounded Warriors Project in his memory. To share your fondest memory of Warren please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Viewing
10:00a.m.
Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home
228 Infield Avenue, Northfield, NJ
Jan
3
Service
11:00a.m.
Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home
228 Infield Avenue, Northfield, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Warren we will miss your phone calls and singing
Jackie Garrick
Friend
December 30, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to the family. I only met warren a few times but got to know him much better through my Aunt Ray who absolutely adored him. He was a great example of living life on his terms. May we all learn from that. RIP Warren.
Stacey Shudak
Friend
December 29, 2021
my uncle ralph newman served at the same time. he served on the ship uss phoinex. just wondering if was the same ship he was on. lite cruser.
ken newman j.r
December 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results