DeBraux, Sr., Waverly Alex, - of Atlantic City, peacefully journeyed to the other side on September 16, 2021, just five days before celebrating his 88th birthday. Mr. DeBraux was born on September 21, 1933 in Norfolk, VA. Mr. DeBraux worked as a Forklift Operator at the Atlantic City Press in Pleasantville, NJ from 1961 to 1996. His strong work ethic was admired by all who knew him. For over 35 years, he dedicated his life to making sure we all got our hands on the news. Mr. DeBraux was preceded in death by his one-of-a-kind wife of 44 years, Barbara Lee Hill DeBraux. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a host of family and friends. Mr. DeBraux's Celebration of Life will be for family members only. The viewing is open to the public from 10 AM to 11:30 AM, Saturday, October 2, 2021, Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, NJ. Condolences may be left at Www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 27, 2021.