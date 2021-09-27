Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Waverly Alex DeBraux Sr.
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
301 Absecon Boulevard
Atlantic City, NJ
DeBraux, Sr., Waverly Alex, - of Atlantic City, peacefully journeyed to the other side on September 16, 2021, just five days before celebrating his 88th birthday. Mr. DeBraux was born on September 21, 1933 in Norfolk, VA. Mr. DeBraux worked as a Forklift Operator at the Atlantic City Press in Pleasantville, NJ from 1961 to 1996. His strong work ethic was admired by all who knew him. For over 35 years, he dedicated his life to making sure we all got our hands on the news. Mr. DeBraux was preceded in death by his one-of-a-kind wife of 44 years, Barbara Lee Hill DeBraux. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a host of family and friends. Mr. DeBraux's Celebration of Life will be for family members only. The viewing is open to the public from 10 AM to 11:30 AM, Saturday, October 2, 2021, Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, NJ. Condolences may be left at Www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
So sorry for your loss of Waverly. I worked with him many years ago at The Press - he was always good-natured and helpful.
Kathie Gribbin Mora
Work
September 28, 2021
Daddy, u were a trooper til the end. U definitely earned ur wings peacefully. Luv u for eva!!!! Til next time
Shala Hill
Family
September 24, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Mae
September 24, 2021
Kim condolences and prayers goes out to you and your family in the loss of your dad. May the wonderful memories of him ease the pain.
Susie Parker
September 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results