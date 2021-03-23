Bertonazzi, Wayne C., - 64, of Vineland, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at home. Wayne was born & raised in Vineland where he remained a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Carlo N. Bertonazzi, Sr. Before retiring with 33 yrs of service, Wayne was employed by the State of NJ as a mechanic in the central motor pool. He was a member of the Harmony Gunning Club. Wayne enjoyed the outdoors, deer hunting, fishing, crabbing, playing cards, and most importantly, spending time with his children and grandchildren. Wayne was predeceased by his father, Carlo Bertonazzi Sr., his paternal and maternal grandparents, niece Diane, and nephew Ryan. He is survived by 2 children; Son & daughter-in-law; Matt & Shauna Bertonazzi, Daughter; Maria Foster, 4 grandchildren; Ty, Terria & Tamia Foster and Chase Bertonazzi, Mother; Shirley (Scrivani), 5 Brothers; Nick (Sharon), Carlo Jr. (Ellen), Paul (Marlene), Gary (Norma), Robert (Denise), Ronald (Lisa), 3 Sisters; Donna (Bob) Ballard, Denise (Nick) Rehm & Ann (Kevin) Sheppard as well as many nieces & nephews. A walk-through visitation will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 1:00-3:00 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ. Funeral services will follow privately for the immediate family. Social distancing and face coverings are required. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 23, 2021.