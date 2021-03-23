Menu
Wayne C. Bertonazzi
Bertonazzi, Wayne C., - 64, of Vineland, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at home. Wayne was born & raised in Vineland where he remained a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Carlo N. Bertonazzi, Sr. Before retiring with 33 yrs of service, Wayne was employed by the State of NJ as a mechanic in the central motor pool. He was a member of the Harmony Gunning Club. Wayne enjoyed the outdoors, deer hunting, fishing, crabbing, playing cards, and most importantly, spending time with his children and grandchildren. Wayne was predeceased by his father, Carlo Bertonazzi Sr., his paternal and maternal grandparents, niece Diane, and nephew Ryan. He is survived by 2 children; Son & daughter-in-law; Matt & Shauna Bertonazzi, Daughter; Maria Foster, 4 grandchildren; Ty, Terria & Tamia Foster and Chase Bertonazzi, Mother; Shirley (Scrivani), 5 Brothers; Nick (Sharon), Carlo Jr. (Ellen), Paul (Marlene), Gary (Norma), Robert (Denise), Ronald (Lisa), 3 Sisters; Donna (Bob) Ballard, Denise (Nick) Rehm & Ann (Kevin) Sheppard as well as many nieces & nephews. A walk-through visitation will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 1:00-3:00 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ. Funeral services will follow privately for the immediate family. Social distancing and face coverings are required. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 South Main Road, Vineland, NJ
I worked with Wayne at Motor Pool for many years - I just learned of his passing, my sincere condolences to his family, god bless.
Sharon Giovacchini
March 27, 2021
My condolences to the Bertonazzi family. . I'm very sorry to hear of the passing of Wayne. I knew Wayne from both Motor pools. Wayne was a very nice guy. He always made people laugh . I always enjoyed talking to him. He will be sadly missed by all.
Andre Jones
Coworker
March 24, 2021
REST EASY DAD I LOVE YOU .
Matthew
Son
March 23, 2021
To the entire Bertonazzi family
We are so sorry to hear of the passing of Wayne. He was a friendly and sociable guy and I enjoyed the conversations we had together. He will surely be missed RIP.
Marie & Bill Herring
Friend
March 23, 2021
So forty to learn the passing of your brother Wayne for you and Nick and family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Uncle Jack and Auntie
March 22, 2021
