Wayne K. Korté Sr.
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parsels Funeral Home
324 New Jersey Ave
Absecon, NJ
Korté, Sr., Wayne K., - 80, of Absecon, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2021, surrounded by his loving wife, children, and grandchildren. He was born and raised in Pleasantville before moving to Absecon where he resided for over 50 years. He was employed as an elementary school teacher for the Atlantic City Board of Education where he taught for 35 years. Wayne enjoyed spending his free time attending the sports, activities, and school events of his grandchildren. He loved spending sunny days clamming, being on the golf course, or being the play-by-play commentator at the South Jersey Field of Dreams. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Marilyn; children, Wayne, Jr (Michelle), Marilyn McElroy (James), and Lynnea Lopez (Edward); along with his grandchildren, Maddie, Kate, Sarah, Carson, Kylynn, Jared, Benny, Spencer, and Hannah, along with Melissa and Skeeter Burke. Services will be private and at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Jersey Field of Dreams, Linda Babcock, Treasurer, 100 Woodland Avenue, Absecon, NJ 08201. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A favorite co-worker at Brighton Avenue, Wayne I fondly remember your wonderful relationship with your students and our special group of teachers. Rest in Peace, you really made a difference.
Madelon Woller
September 30, 2021
You will be missed greatly, Big Wayne!!!!
Karen Renzulli
September 28, 2021
So sorry to learn of the passing of Wayne. I had the pleasure of knowing and going to school with Him. Such a great guy! May he rest in eternal peace.
Carol Moore-Mallette
School
September 27, 2021
Sorry to hear about Wayne, haven´t seen him or the rest of Daddy´s kids in a long time. Would love to see my family. Love, Putzel
Monica Korte-Gordon
Family
September 27, 2021
