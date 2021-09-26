Korté, Sr., Wayne K., - 80, of Absecon, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2021, surrounded by his loving wife, children, and grandchildren. He was born and raised in Pleasantville before moving to Absecon where he resided for over 50 years. He was employed as an elementary school teacher for the Atlantic City Board of Education where he taught for 35 years. Wayne enjoyed spending his free time attending the sports, activities, and school events of his grandchildren. He loved spending sunny days clamming, being on the golf course, or being the play-by-play commentator at the South Jersey Field of Dreams. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Marilyn; children, Wayne, Jr (Michelle), Marilyn McElroy (James), and Lynnea Lopez (Edward); along with his grandchildren, Maddie, Kate, Sarah, Carson, Kylynn, Jared, Benny, Spencer, and Hannah, along with Melissa and Skeeter Burke. Services will be private and at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Jersey Field of Dreams, Linda Babcock, Treasurer, 100 Woodland Avenue, Absecon, NJ 08201. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 26, 2021.