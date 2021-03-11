Marsey, Wayne H., - 65, of Egg Harbor Township, Wayne Henry Marsey, 65, died suddenly on March 5, 2021. Wayne was born on September 17, 1955 in Camden, NJ, to Ralph and Doris Marsey. He grew up in Clementon, NJ. He graduated from Camden County Vocational-Technical School in 1973 in Electronics. After high school, Wayne served in the Air Force and would later go on to work for the FAA. After retiring from the FAA, he worked as a contractor for Solentus. He is survived by his wife Gloria Marsey and his brothers Ralph and Eric Marsey of Clementon, NJ. Wayne was a kind man, always willing to help others in need. He was smart, straightforward, and determined in life, which showed in his dedication to work and his numerous special achievement awards he received from the FAA. He was often found working or planning the next big improvement to his house. Wayne was a lifelong sports fan, especially of the Philadelphia Eagles. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 1:00 pm-3:00 pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield, NJ.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 11, 2021.
Sponsored by Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield.
Wayne was a good guy and gentleman. He did love his Eagles. We always enjoyed his company and Glorias at the Burke’s.
Linda Braverman
Friend
March 12, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family. It was a pleasure to work with Wayne at the election polls. He will be sadly missed .
Frances Mack
March 12, 2021
Wayne was such a kind and wonderful man. I got to know him through work and also through NARFE. No matter how big or small the task, he was always willing to help. He will be missed by so many. Condolences to Gloria and his family.
Anne Harlan
March 11, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Wayne. He is my cousin. We had lots of good times growing up.