Marsey, Wayne H., - 65, of Egg Harbor Township, Wayne Henry Marsey, 65, died suddenly on March 5, 2021. Wayne was born on September 17, 1955 in Camden, NJ, to Ralph and Doris Marsey. He grew up in Clementon, NJ. He graduated from Camden County Vocational-Technical School in 1973 in Electronics. After high school, Wayne served in the Air Force and would later go on to work for the FAA. After retiring from the FAA, he worked as a contractor for Solentus. He is survived by his wife Gloria Marsey and his brothers Ralph and Eric Marsey of Clementon, NJ. Wayne was a kind man, always willing to help others in need. He was smart, straightforward, and determined in life, which showed in his dedication to work and his numerous special achievement awards he received from the FAA. He was often found working or planning the next big improvement to his house. Wayne was a lifelong sports fan, especially of the Philadelphia Eagles. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 1:00 pm-3:00 pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield, NJ.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 11, 2021.