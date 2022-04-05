Transue, Wayne R., - 70, of Northfield, NJ. Passed Away on Friday, April 1st, 2022 after a 2-month battle with Covid-19. Wayne was predeceased by his parents Ralph and Cora Transue and half-brother David Transue. Wayne was born in Wilkes Barre, Pa. October 11, 1951 to Ralph and Cora Transue. He moved to Northfield, NJ in 1959 with his parents where he grew up and attended Northfield Elementary Schools and graduated Mainland Regional High School in 1969. Wayne worked in the HVAC industry for more than 50 years. Starting out in the family business, he later built his own business, Garden State Service Co, in 1978. His knowledge and drive to work in the HVAC field continued through the years with his support to local HVAC companies. He eventually retired after 25 years with Local 322. In 1972 Wayne married the love of his life, Linda (Lyn). They started their life in Somers Point, NJ and moved to Northfield, NJ where they resided for more than 30 years as loving, lifelong companions and friends. They shared a lifetime of memories including trips to Europe, Mexico and many places within the United States and spent weekends at their Elk Mountain Cottage and later at their Delaware Beach House. The other love of his life was his Cocker Spaniels, most recently, Lady and Bailey that provided him a lifetime of unconditional love. Wayne was passionate about music and was an accomplished guitarist and vocalist who performed with the band, "Modernayers" for many years and later performed with "Suite Inspiration" at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. He loved a spirited conversation with anyone that would listen, enjoyed boating, fishing, biking, long rides in his sports car, and watching his beloved Eagles and Phillies. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 49 years, Linda, brother-in-law Mike, brothers Greg and Keith, sister-in-law Amy and many nieces, nephews, and many, many, friends. A special Thank You to all of the staff at ARMC – Mainland for the great care given to Wayne during his illness. A visitation will be held, Friday April 8, 2022 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at Adams Perfect Funeral Home -1650 New Road Northfield, NJ. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 11am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Absecon NJ. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given in memory of Wayne to the Humane Society of Ocean City, NJ 08226.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 5, 2022.