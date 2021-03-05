Bernhardt, Wilbert, - 85, a lifelong resident of South Egg Harbor, passed away on February 23, 2021. Wilbert was the owner of Bernhardt Insurance Agency. Predeceased in 2014 by his wife Mary "Betty" Bernhardt. He was the father to Donna Bernhardt and Linda Vitullo (Charles), grandfather to Jessica Vitullo, and brother-in-law to Marian Bernhardt. Wilbert is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021, 4PM, at the Beacon Evangelical Free Church, 420 6th Ave., Galloway, NJ. condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 5, 2021.