Wilbert Bernhardt
Bernhardt, Wilbert, - 85, a lifelong resident of South Egg Harbor, passed away on February 23, 2021. Wilbert was the owner of Bernhardt Insurance Agency. Predeceased in 2014 by his wife Mary "Betty" Bernhardt. He was the father to Donna Bernhardt and Linda Vitullo (Charles), grandfather to Jessica Vitullo, and brother-in-law to Marian Bernhardt. Wilbert is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021, 4PM, at the Beacon Evangelical Free Church, 420 6th Ave., Galloway, NJ. condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Beacon Evangelical Free Church
420 6th Ave., Galloway, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Wilbert´s passing. I met him when we attended Christ Wesleyan. He was a man of God & a gentleman. Praying for God´s comfort for the family.
Denise Duncan
March 12, 2021
Dear Donna, Sorry to hear of your father´s passing. May shared memories bring comfort during this difficult time. My prayers for your continued strength and God´s indefatigable mercy.
Nutan Patel
March 6, 2021
Donna and family so sorry to hear of Wilbert´s passing.In the short time we knew him,we always enjoyed our conversations.Faithful man and loved his Savior and his Word
Jeff & Marilyn Galupo
March 6, 2021
