CORSON, JR., WILBUR L. "Bill", - 87, of Atlantic City, a true gentleman, passed on peacefully in his home, surrounded by family, on September 7, 2021. Bill was born at home in Westmont, NJ on July 24, 1934. He later served in the Navy Reserves and the Army during peacetime, when he met and fell in love with his wife, Margaret Rita Hardiman of 63 years. Bill worked for Bell Telephone for 37 years before retiring and starting his own business, 7 C's Communications. He lived life to the fullest whether it was golfing, at the helm of a boat or behind it on water skis. He often bantered with coworkers for overtime where he took joy at helping people stay connected and providing for his family. Bill loved his God and demonstrated this by serving as an Euchristic Minister along side his beautiful wife "Rita", at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church. They enjoyed many bike rides on the boardwalk together. He is predeceased by his father Wilbur L. Corson, Sr. and mother Abigail Russell Adele Baldwin Heflin Corson and his wife Margaret "Rita" Corson. He is survived by his sister Abigail Pearl; brother Charles Corson; his daughters Loretta Lux (Michael), Rosemary Butler (Richard); and 3 sons Thomas (Marie), Christopher (Julia) and Joseph (Michelle) Corson; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for "Bill" Corson 11:00am Friday, September 10, 2021 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City. Relatives and friends may call at the Church from 10:00am. The Rite of Committal will be offered at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery, Tilton Road and English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234, following Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 would be preferred. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC (gormleyfuneralhomellc/ac.com).
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 9, 2021.