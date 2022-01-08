McNabb, Wilfred (Bill), - 95, of W. Bloomfield, Michigan, Wilfred E. McNabb (Bill) July 22, 1926 passed away peacefully in West Bloomfield, MI on January 4, 2022. Bill was predeceased by his wife Freda (nee Herman) in 2006. He leaves behind a daughter, Connie McCabe and her husband James Dodson of Glendale, AZ and a son, David of Smithville along with his wife, Tina and Bill's only grandchild, Matthew. Also grieving is his loving partner of the past 15 years, Norma. He leaves behind many wonderful nieces and nephews, as well as so many friends. Born in Monessen, PA, he worked for US Steel and the family moved throughout PA and MI. He also lived in Smithville, New Jersey with his son and family. Bill was an avid golfer, loved playing bridge, reading, and especially loved his family. His favorite game was Rummikub in which him and Norma would play endless hours together. He loved spending his winters in Del Ray Beach, Florida and had made many friends through all the clubs in which he participated. His favorite pastime would be to discuss over a good cup of coffee anything that had to do with current events. Bill McNabb was a loving husband, father, grandfather and partner and will be missed by all that were blessed to have known him.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jan. 8 to Jan. 13, 2022.