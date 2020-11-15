Menu
William A. "Billy" Ricci
DIED
November 8, 2020
Ricci, William A. "Billy", - 72, of Palm Harbor, passed on November 8, 2020, after a brief illness. He was at home with his wife, Laura. Bill was born at home in Cologne, NJ to Nicholas Peter and K. Leone Ricci nee Seymour, both of whom predeceased him. He graduated from Oakcrest High School in 1967. He joined the 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment. He served with the Iron Rakkasans in Viet Nam to include the Battle of Hamburger Hill. He lived in Bennington, VT where he met Laura Stirling Lassor and they were married in Hoosick Falls, NY on November 24, 1984. Bill and Laura lived in upstate NY, NC, PA, and retired to FL. Bill worked in the food consulting industry and co-owned and operated Sanitations Solutions Plus. He loved golfing and bowling with the Highland Lakes Bowling League. Bill is survived by his wife Laura; siblings Betty Ann Laino (Kenneth), Nicholas Peter Ricci, Jr. (Virginia), Lana Mary Virgilio (Ronald, deceased), Ronald John Ricci (Vivian, deceased), and many friends and relatives who will surely miss him. A gathering to celebrate his life will be arranged for a future date. For those who wish to offer a donation in his name, Bill was a strong supporter of the St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 15, 2020.
Sad that some family was forgotten about. All though he had a DAUGHTER and grand daughter Victoria and grandson Vann and a great grandson Four. We were apart of his life. He will be sadly missed and forever thankful of his advice and dry humour.
Misti
Daughter
November 14, 2020
Laura, sending my deepest sympathy to you. Bill was a kind gentle soul & I know your loss is immeasurable. You are in my thoughts & prayers. Sending much love, Teresa
Teresa Lassor
November 14, 2020
The world just lost some laughter when it’s as needed as ever.
Ron
Family
November 14, 2020
We enjoyed hanging out with Bill and Laura years ago in Hoosick Falls. The Godfather was our go to movie. Bill had a great laugh, and we are grateful for those fun times. Deepest sympathy to Laura
Jeannie Mook
Friend
November 14, 2020
We are very sorry to hear of Billy's passing. May he rest in peace.
Tom and Cheryl Stark
Friend
November 14, 2020