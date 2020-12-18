Menu
William Andrew Adkisson
1968 - 2020
BORN
1968
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Pleasantville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Home - Carthage
807 N Main Street
Carthage, TN
Adkisson, William (Bill) Andrew, - 52, of Lebanon, TN passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020. Bill was born May 12, 1968, in Somers Point, NJ, the youngest son of William Henry Adkisson and the late Carole Jean Voelmle Adkisson. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice Ann Gross Adkisson. Bill was a graduate of Pleasantville High School, Pleasantville, NJ, and was a retired commercial electrician. Bill is survived by a son, Ryan Robert Adkisson, and significant other, Courtney Seymore of Lebanon, TN; Father, William "Bill" Henry (Viona) Adkisson, a sister, Janet Adkisson Wiggins of Whitleyville, TN; three brothers, Scott Adkisson of Mt. Juliet, TN, Ken (Kim) Adkisson of Lebanon, TN, Rick (Lorraine) Adkisson of Estell Manor, NJ, and a stepbrother, Kent (Wendy) Robertson of Chattanooga, TN. He is also survived by several loving aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Memorial services are scheduled for December 19, 2020, at Bass Funeral Home in Carthage, TN. at 10:00 am. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am until the service begins at 10:00. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Cathy Booth-Any Lengths Group of Alcoholics Anonymous 424 Vance Lane Lebanon, TN.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Home - Carthage
807 N Main Street, Carthage, TN
Dec
19
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Home - Carthage
807 N Main Street, Carthage, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Home - Carthage
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So Sorry for your Loss, Bill was a fun guy who I had the pleasure of knowing. RIP Billy.
Kimberly A Rae
December 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss, a sad day
Ed Kline
December 19, 2020
RIP Bill
Jim Price
December 18, 2020
