Adkisson, William (Bill) Andrew, - 52, of Lebanon, TN passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020. Bill was born May 12, 1968, in Somers Point, NJ, the youngest son of William Henry Adkisson and the late Carole Jean Voelmle Adkisson. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice Ann Gross Adkisson. Bill was a graduate of Pleasantville High School, Pleasantville, NJ, and was a retired commercial electrician. Bill is survived by a son, Ryan Robert Adkisson, and significant other, Courtney Seymore of Lebanon, TN; Father, William "Bill" Henry (Viona) Adkisson, a sister, Janet Adkisson Wiggins of Whitleyville, TN; three brothers, Scott Adkisson of Mt. Juliet, TN, Ken (Kim) Adkisson of Lebanon, TN, Rick (Lorraine) Adkisson of Estell Manor, NJ, and a stepbrother, Kent (Wendy) Robertson of Chattanooga, TN. He is also survived by several loving aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Memorial services are scheduled for December 19, 2020, at Bass Funeral Home in Carthage, TN. at 10:00 am. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am until the service begins at 10:00. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Cathy Booth-Any Lengths Group of Alcoholics Anonymous 424 Vance Lane Lebanon, TN.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 18, 2020.