McPherson, William B. "Sandy", - 77, lifelong resident of Cape May passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home with his family at his side on November 28, 2020. Sandy retired from the West Cape May / Cape May Point Police Department as Chief in 1998. He was also employed by the Cape May County Mosquito Commission where he worked for 32 years, retiring in 2002 as general foreman. He was a member of the FOP and the Chief's Association. Sandy enjoyed so many things in his life, more specifically, hunting, camping, fishing, golf cart rides on his property at 4pm with a cigarette and a beer (Keystone Light), but most of all, ANYTHING with his family was always at the top of his list. Sandy also enjoyed building hot rods and racing at the Atco Raceway. He is predeceased by his wife, Judy (nee Church); his brother, Charles "Butch" McPherson, and his beloved four-legged fur baby, Poncho. Sandy is dearly missed and forever loved by his family which includes his four children, William (and Michelle) McPherson, Mark (and Maureen) McPherson, Cindy (and Steve) Woods and Lynn (and Keith) Kirsch; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and his cousin, Joan O'Neill. Sandy's public viewing will take place on Monday (Dec. 7th) from 10am – 11am in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May where his funeral ceremony, for immediate family and closest friends, will begin at 11am. For those who will not be physically attending the ceremony, it can be viewed via livestream which will be accessible by clicking this link https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/17866265
on Monday morning (the link will be "live" beginning at 10:50am). Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, for convenience and acknowledgment purposes, are suggested through "In Memory Of" at www.inmemof.org/sandy-mcpherson
to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
