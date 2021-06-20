Bleiler, Rev. William J., - 87, of Cherry Hill, On June 17, 2021, Rev. William J. Bleiler, age 87, was called to His Heavenly Home after a brief illness. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Fr. Bleiler served as an MP in the US Army in Germany during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he received his BA in Humanities from the University of Michigan in 1960, his BA in Philosophy from the University of Niagara in 1962 and then his BA in Theology from the Pontifical Urban University in Rome and was ordained on January 6, 1966 at St. Peter's Basilica in Rome by Pope Paul VI. Fr. Bleiler began his service to the Diocese of Camden in June of 1966. He served for over 6 years in the Brazilian Missions from 1969-1977. He began his service to the Hispanic Community in 1980 and was appointed Vicar for the Hispanics in the Diocese on April 1, 1985. He was appointed administrator and then Pastor at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Cedarville (The Parish of the Holy Cross) from September 4, 1997 until his retirement on January 6, 2009. He continued in-residence at St. Michael's after his retirement and was conferred the title, Pastor Emeritus on February 3, 2010 by Bishop Joseph Galante. Father Bleiler was elected NJ Chaplain of the VFW in 1993 and served as the VFW National Chaplain from 1996-1997. He was also the VFW District 13 President and a member of VFW Post 10886 in Swedesboro. Fr. Bleiler was predeceased by his parents, William A. and Blanche Bleiler. He is lovingly survived by his two sisters, Margaret Dougherty (late Husband, James) and Phyllis Harry (Husband, George) both of Cape May Courthouse, NJ; 9 nieces and nephews as well as many great nieces and nephews. Relatives, friends, Priests and Religious are kindly invited to his viewing beginning at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at The Catholic Church of St. Mary, 2001 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill, NJ where Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan will celebrate his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Interment with military honors will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the VFW, Processing Center, P.O. Box 8958, Topeka, KS 66608-8958 or at www.vfw.org
. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com
).
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 20, 2021.