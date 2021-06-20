Menu
Rev. William J. Bleiler
Bleiler, Rev. William J., - 87, of Cherry Hill, On June 17, 2021, Rev. William J. Bleiler, age 87, was called to His Heavenly Home after a brief illness. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Fr. Bleiler served as an MP in the US Army in Germany during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he received his BA in Humanities from the University of Michigan in 1960, his BA in Philosophy from the University of Niagara in 1962 and then his BA in Theology from the Pontifical Urban University in Rome and was ordained on January 6, 1966 at St. Peter's Basilica in Rome by Pope Paul VI. Fr. Bleiler began his service to the Diocese of Camden in June of 1966. He served for over 6 years in the Brazilian Missions from 1969-1977. He began his service to the Hispanic Community in 1980 and was appointed Vicar for the Hispanics in the Diocese on April 1, 1985. He was appointed administrator and then Pastor at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Cedarville (The Parish of the Holy Cross) from September 4, 1997 until his retirement on January 6, 2009. He continued in-residence at St. Michael's after his retirement and was conferred the title, Pastor Emeritus on February 3, 2010 by Bishop Joseph Galante. Father Bleiler was elected NJ Chaplain of the VFW in 1993 and served as the VFW National Chaplain from 1996-1997. He was also the VFW District 13 President and a member of VFW Post 10886 in Swedesboro. Fr. Bleiler was predeceased by his parents, William A. and Blanche Bleiler. He is lovingly survived by his two sisters, Margaret Dougherty (late Husband, James) and Phyllis Harry (Husband, George) both of Cape May Courthouse, NJ; 9 nieces and nephews as well as many great nieces and nephews. Relatives, friends, Priests and Religious are kindly invited to his viewing beginning at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at The Catholic Church of St. Mary, 2001 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill, NJ where Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan will celebrate his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Interment with military honors will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the VFW, Processing Center, P.O. Box 8958, Topeka, KS 66608-8958 or at www.vfw.org. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com).
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Viewing
9:00a.m.
The Catholic Church of St. Mary
2001 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill, NJ
Jun
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
The Catholic Church of St. Mary
2001 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Healey Funeral Home - Cherry Hill
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Father Bleiler, I remember your time in Cedarville and friendship with my family and your thoughtfulness and kindness for my parents Frederick and Eva. Now you rest in peace.
Evelyn Baker
Friend
June 24, 2021
We had the pleasure of meeting Rev. Bleiler many years ago at Beverly National Cemetery while visiting My husband´s parents grave a few days before Memorial Day. He walked up to us introduced himself & prayed with us. We took a picture together & always exchanged Christmas cards his kindness touched our hearts, we have never forgotten him. A compassionate man who dedicated his life by serving others. Rest In Peace with the Lord.
Jeff & Linda MacIntyre
June 23, 2021
Your loving Nice Meg and Steve
June 22, 2021
He was my cousin and an amazing person. He used to do acrobatic tricks with me. With him I was never ever afraid. My mom and grand mom were very nervous. JIM, GOD BLESS YOU AS HE CERTAINLY DID FOR ME FOR HAVING YOU IN MY LIFE!
Arthur Krysko
Family
June 21, 2021
I did not know him


I did not know Fr. Bleiler well like my parents knew him. However I appreciated that after his retirement he celebrated mass at funerals for both my parents. I enjoyed corresponding with him these last several years and hearing his memories of his time in Cedarville. I will miss his correspondence. May he rest in peace. Frances Baker
frances baker
Friend
June 21, 2021
Well done, good and faithful servant. I was Blessed to call you friend. Thank you for your service to the Nation and all mankind. RIP
Mike Wysong
Friend
June 21, 2021
Fr. Bleiler officiated at our wedding November 1968 when he was at St. Mary's in Millville NJ. I have always remembered him. May he Rest In Peace in the arms of our Lord.
Barbara A Prohowich
Other
June 21, 2021
You were always very kind to me. You were a good man and a wonderful Priest. May you Rest in God's Eternal Peace
Prevot Clare
Friend
June 20, 2021
May you Rest In Peace in the arms of our Lord.
Peter Sacco
June 20, 2021
A dynamic individual who followed God’s calling. A life well lived.
Regina (Jeanne) Stanton
Family
June 19, 2021
