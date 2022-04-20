Menu
William Franklin "Bill" Brundage Jr.
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Glassboro High School
FUNERAL HOME
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
301 Absecon Boulevard
Atlantic City, NJ
Brundage, William Franklin "Bill", Jr., - 87, of Atlantic City, went home to be with the Lord after a short illness on April 12, 2022. Bill is survived by: his beloved wife, Marion (nee Cason); daughters, Karen F. Brundage-Johnson (Ben), Kim Hicks Wilkins, Donna Hicks, Staci Hicks, Terri Hicks-Barker (Thomas), Kelli Hicks-Ringold, and Tamara Plato-Harrington; sons, Kevin Bland, Michael Hicks, and Gregory Plato. He was preceded in death by: his brother, Robert Brundage and son, Detective Kevin A. Brundage, Sr. Funeral services will be Noon, Saturday, April 23, 2022, Saint James AME Church, 101 N. New York Ave, Atlantic City, NJ, where friends may call from 11AM. Interment with military honors to follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes Inc, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 20, 2022.
