William Connolly
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
Connolly, William, - 71, of Melbourne, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Monday March 1st. Born in Chester, Pa Bill resided in Mays Landing before retiring to Fl. He was an original partner of Vista Convention Services and served as Operations Manager. He is fondly remembered by many as "Billy C" or "Billy from Philly". He leaves behind his wife Joan, sons Josh/April; Matt/Katie; Tim; Carrie, two grandchildren Maggie and Finn, siblings Pat, Kathy, and John. Bill's body was donated for Parkinson's research with hope that he could aid in finding a cure for this debilitating disease. If desired donations can be made in Bill's name to the MJF Parkinson's Foundation.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joan, So very sorry for your loss. Please know we are sending much strength and love.
Mark/Janet MANGEL
March 14, 2021
Bill was always so calm and pleasant to see. We will miss him. We are so sorry about his passing.
Dawn and Mark
March 13, 2021
