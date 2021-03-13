Connolly, William, - 71, of Melbourne, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Monday March 1st. Born in Chester, Pa Bill resided in Mays Landing before retiring to Fl. He was an original partner of Vista Convention Services and served as Operations Manager. He is fondly remembered by many as "Billy C" or "Billy from Philly". He leaves behind his wife Joan, sons Josh/April; Matt/Katie; Tim; Carrie, two grandchildren Maggie and Finn, siblings Pat, Kathy, and John. Bill's body was donated for Parkinson's research with hope that he could aid in finding a cure for this debilitating disease. If desired donations can be made in Bill's name to the MJF Parkinson's Foundation.



